Pokémon GO Details April 2022 Events With Rocket Retreat & More

Pokémon GO has announced details for April 2022, which will include Stuful's debut in Community Day, a Team GO Rocket event, and more. Let's get into the details.

While we don't know much about the April 2022 Pokémon GO events outside of the dates, let's get into some theories.

April 1st: April Fools' 2-Oh?-22. Strange name here. Conversation on Silph surrounded Ditto, due to the "Oh?" that comes up when Ditto is about to reveal itself. This could also be Zorua, the "Tricky Pokémon," though releasing one of the only remaining Unova species so early into the Alolan reveal sounds weird.

April 3rd – 7th: All-Hands Rocket Retreat. So far, we have two short events on deck. A one-day event and a four-day event. I wonder if this will see Team GO Rocket actually retreat, as I've been wondering if and when the other villainous teams will arrive. Or… could this be the end of the Team GO Rocket balloon as we know it? Niantic has been pulling back pandemic bonuses, so I wonder if the balloon will be the next to be removed from Pokémon GO.

April 12th – 18th: Spring into Spring. A Grass-type focus, perhaps?

April 20th – 25th: Sustainability Week. It has been a long time since we've gotten Galarian forms and there are still some missing. Galarian Corsola makes a lot of sense for this one. Hopefully, Trubbish will be a major part of this event so we can have a chance to Shiny hunt this rare spawn. Remember when everyone complained about it being in 12 KM Strange Eggs before its Shiny was released? Oh boy. Now, I'd rather encounter a Trubbish than almost everything else in those Eggs.

April 23rd: Stufful Community Day. Note that this event will be from 2 PM – 5 PM rather than the normal 11 AM – 5 PM. This has been pretty controversial in the community online, but keep in mind that Niantic said they're testing this. It isn't confirmed to be permanent… yet.