Pokémon GO Event Review: Día De Muertos Event 2022

Niantic celebrated Día de Muertos with a special Duskull-focused Pokémon GO event. Let's see if this event, which worked differently depending on where you lived, measured up to the banger Halloween 2022 Part Two event that it followed.

What worked in this Pokémon GO event

Costumed Duskull: This is not the first time that Niantic celebrated Día de Muertos in Pokémon GO with a Duskull event, so I appreciated that we saw this year's offering enriched with a new costume for Duskull. The cempasúchil crown Duskull was evolvable to Dusclops and Dusknoir as well, giving Shiny hunters quite a task if they wanted to complete the entire Shiny cempasúchil Duskull family during the two-day event.

Duskull Spotlight Hour: Trainers in Latin America and the Caribbean were able to see event-themed Pokémon more frequently, while those outside of the region found that cempasúchil Duskull was quite rare in the wild. This felt like a fair bonus considering the holiday. We were all treated to a flood of cempasúchil Duskull spawns for an hour, though, thanks to what felt like a generous Spotlight Hour placement.

Halloween sequel: The event functioned as essentially a victory lap for the Halloween event due to the presence of Ghost-types and Dark-types in the wild. The wild spawns were decent with Yamask and Swirlix, which had its Shiny recently released, being the standouts.

Timing: Two days is short for any event. I get that it's a holiday-based event and that's it's a día rather than a semana. However, I'd say that a full three days would have made more sense considering there is an event-exclusive Pokémon available that we won't see again until at least next Día de Muertos with no guarantee of even that.

Overall

While it was too short, Día de Muertos was a solid Pokémon GO vent mostly thanks to cempasúchil Duskull Spotlight Hour.