Pokémon GO Event Review: Festival Of Lights 2022

Last month, Pokémon GO lit up our screens with the Festival of Lights. Let's talk about this event which brought unique features, as well as a brand new species to the game, to see how it fits into the overall vibe and storyline of the ongoing Season of Light.

What worked in this Pokémon GO event

Strong spawns: Niantic pulled out the stops here. We had Litleo, Vulpix, Pikachu, Helioptile, Dedenne, Galarian Ponyta (!), and new species Morelull, spawning in the wild. What a stacked offering!

Niantic pulled out the stops here. We had Litleo, Vulpix, Pikachu, Helioptile, Dedenne, Galarian Ponyta (!), and new species Morelull, spawning in the wild. What a stacked offering! Species drop: Morelull arrived in Pokémon GO with its evolution Shiinotic already unlocked, making this a fun event for those looking to stack up on Candy for this newest Alolan species.

Morelull arrived in Pokémon GO with its evolution Shiinotic already unlocked, making this a fun event for those looking to stack up on Candy for this newest Alolan species. Unique bonus feature: Certain Pokémon, like Litwick and Morelull, emanated a species-specific glow on the map. This kind of one-off, event-only feature was subtle but inventive, and I hope to see Niantic continue to bring that kind of creativity to events to make them all stand out more.

Certain Pokémon, like Litwick and Morelull, emanated a species-specific glow on the map. This kind of one-off, event-only feature was subtle but inventive, and I hope to see Niantic continue to bring that kind of creativity to events to make them all stand out more. Increased Shiny odds?!: Chinchou was available in the wild with an increased Shiny rate, which felt like a generous bonus to add to an already solid event.

Chinchou was available in the wild with an increased Shiny rate, which felt like a generous bonus to add to an already solid event. Exceptional raid rotation: All of the raid tiers had Pokémon worth battling. Tier One was carried by Galarian Ponyta for those who couldn't get enough of it in the wild and tasks. Tier Three featured four Shiny-boosted species including Alolan Raichu, Galarian Weezing, Mawile, and Hisuian Braviary, returning after its initial Raid Day drop. Tier Five was featured by personal favorite Legendary Xerneas during its Shiny release and Mega Raids featured Mega Manectric.

What didn't work in this Pokémon GO event

Time: Four days, Niantic? Come on! It is no coincidence that the most stacked events have the shortest run time. This Festival was over before I really got the sense that the party had started. This would've felt more substantial as a full week, especially considering that next week's Halloween 2022 Event Part One got off to a slightly slow start.

Overall

Niantic delivered a perfectly solid event with this year's Festival of Lights in Pokémon GO. I hope that the event returns next year and that it continues to bring the same level of fun that this year's Festival offered.