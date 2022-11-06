Pokémon GO Event Review: Litwick Community Day

Pokémon GO players were treated with Litwick Community Day last month. Did this event live up to the community's hope?

What worked in this Pokémon GO event

Litwick itself: Litwick is an excellent choice for so many reasons. Themed to Spooky Season? Check. Evolves into a meta-relevant Pokémon? Check. Shiny release? Check. Solid Shiny? Check. Three-stage evolutionary line? Check. Litwick Community Day is something Pokémon GO players vocally hoped we'd get for a very long time and it was so cool to see this long-awaited day finally come to fruition.

Litwick is an excellent choice for so many reasons. Themed to Spooky Season? Check. Evolves into a meta-relevant Pokémon? Check. Shiny release? Check. Solid Shiny? Check. Three-stage evolutionary line? Check. Litwick Community Day is something Pokémon GO players vocally hoped we'd get for a very long time and it was so cool to see this long-awaited day finally come to fruition. Continued bonus bonuses: Ever since Community Day hours were shortened, Niantic is throwing bonuses at us. Triple Catch XP would've once been our only bonus, but now we got double catch Candy, double chance to get Candy XL, and of course the trade bonuses.

Ever since Community Day hours were shortened, Niantic is throwing bonuses at us. Triple Catch XP would've once been our only bonus, but now we got double catch Candy, double chance to get Candy XL, and of course the trade bonuses. Community Day stickers: Stickers get overlooked, but the art that goes into these is truly cute and memorable. I wish we could collect 'em all somehow other than the strange Postcard Book function.

What didn't work in this Pokémon GO event

Nothing: Now, understand that I say this when I have every reason to be salty about this event. Due to a family obligation, I was only able to steal away for ten minutes to play myself. While I caught three Shiny Dratini that I didn't need in today's Community Day Classic: Dreaming of Dratini… I caught just one Shiny Litwick during my Litwick Community Day grind when my numbers usually go to annoying heights. That means I have to wait until December Recap Day to get the full family… but… it must still be said that the event was so strong that even my personal L cannot cast a shadow here. When it comes to Community Days in Pokémon GO, you can't ask for more than what we were given here.

Overall

Litwick Community Day is one for the books and should be seen as an example of Niantic's power when they listen.