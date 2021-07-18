Pokémon GO Fest 2021 Ends Today: Day Two Details

GO Fest 2021 begins today in Pokémon GO. With all of the details announced in multiple blogs, it's easy to miss out on some interesting features. Here is an easy-to-understand breakdown of all of the details for GO Fest 2021: Day Two in Pokémon GO.

Pokémon GO Fest 2021 Day Two includes the following:

Hours: Sunday, July 18th, 2021 from 10 AM – 6 PM

Themed hours of Legendary raids will include these Pokémon at these times: Wind Hour from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM and 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM: Mewtwo, Ho-Oh, Latias, Latios, Regigigas, Altered Forme Giratina, Cresselia, Virizion, and Therian Forme Tornadus. Lava Hour from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM and 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM: Moltres, Entei, Regirock, Groudon, Heatran, Reshiram, Terrakion, Therian Forme Landorus, and Yveltal. Frost Hour from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM and 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM: Articuno, Suicune, Lugia, Regice, Kyogre, Palkia, and Kyurem. Uxie, Mesprit, and Azelf will appear in their respective regions. Thunder Hour from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM and 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM: Zapdos, Raikou, Registeel, Rayquaza, Dialga, Cobalion, Therian Forme Thundurus, Zekrom, and Xerneas.

Raid bonuses: An extra 10,000 XP for winning raids.

Gym bonus: Spinning Gym discs will grant up to 10 Premium Battle Passes. These will not be Remote Raid Passes.

In the shop: An event bundle with three Remote Raid Passes.

All Pokémon appearing in the wild on Saturday will also appear on Sunday.

All Pokémon responding to Incense on Saturday will also appear on Sunday.

All Lure Modules activated during event hours will last for three hours.

Music from Pokémon producer Junichi Masuda will be playing in the app throughout GO Fest 2021.

All weekend Egg bonus: 1/2 Hatch Distance.

7 KM Event will hatch Igglybuff, Chingling, Audino, and more.

Stay tuned for news on the upcoming Ultra Unlock events, which will feature new content added to Pokémon GO as a result of our gameplay during GO Fest 2021. Best of luck out there today, trainers!