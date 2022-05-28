Pokémon GO Fest 2022 Raids Will Include Axew, Kyogre, Groudon, More

Pokémon GO Fest 2022 is now just one week away. A summer-long series of events, both digital and in-person, kicks off with the two-day remote global Pokémon GO Fest 2022. More information is starting to come in regarding the content of these two days of fun, including the raids that will be available on the first day. Let's get into it.

These are the raids that will be available during Pokémon GO Fest 2022 on…

Saturday

Kyogre – Can be Shiny

Groudon – Can be Shiny

Axew – Can be Shiny for the very first time

GO Fest 2022 Costumed Pikachu – Can be Shiny

Dartrix

Torracat

Brionne

Sunday

Axew – Can be Shiny for the very first time

GO Fest 2022 Costumed Pikachu – Can be Shiny

Snorlax – Can be Shiny

Druddigon – Can be Shiny

Rockruff – Can be Shiny

Salamence

Dartrix

Torracat

Brionne

Note that no Legendary Raid Boss is listed for Sunday. This is because Pokémon GO Fest 2022 is teasing a brand-new Legendary arriving in the game for the first time. While I initially theorized that it would be Arceus, recent hints from both social media and updates on the blog has me thinking that we will see Nihilego released for the event. Nihilego is an Ultra Beast, and this kind of Pokémon is new to the game. It is a Pokémon from another dimension with incredible power. It is expected that if Nihilego is indeed released, that it will not be done through normal raids but rather a new raid mechanic called Ultra Wormholes. Currently, dataminers are pulling information regarding this mechanic with some believing that this will be a new raid level above the Tier Six level of Mega Legendary Raids. We should soon have information regarding this eventuality, so stay tuned to Bleeding Cool leading up to Pokémon GO Fest 2022 for the latest in-depth coverage.