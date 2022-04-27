Pokémon GO Fest 2022 To Debut Shaymin, Shiny Axew, & More

Details for Pokémon GO's highly anticipated GO Fest 2022 are finally coming out. Niantic has confirmed that this year's GO Fest will see the release of Shaymin, Shiny Axew, and more. Let's get into the details.

Here is everything we can currently confirm about Pokémon GO Fest 2022:

Date and time: Saturday, June 4th, and Sunday, June 5th from 10 AM – 6 PM local time on both days.

Saturday, June 4th, and Sunday, June 5th from 10 AM – 6 PM local time on both days. Shiny releases: Axew, Shroomish, Numel, Karrablast, Shelmet, Unown B. There will likely be more, but this is what Niantic has given us so far.

Axew, Shroomish, Numel, Karrablast, Shelmet, Unown B. There will likely be more, but this is what Niantic has given us so far. Annual Mythical : Land Forme Shaymin.

: Land Forme Shaymin. A new Tier Five raid boss in Pokémon GO: Niantic says, "A certain Pokémon will be appearing in five-star raids for the first time in Pokémon GO." I'm thinking Arceus. Why in the world else wouldn't it have been released along with Pokémon Legends: Arceus?

Niantic says, "A certain Pokémon will be appearing in five-star raids for the first time in Pokémon GO." I'm thinking Arceus. Why in the world else wouldn't it have been released along with Pokémon Legends: Arceus? Axew in Raids: Both days!

Both days! New Pikachu costume: In the wild, Trainers can find Pikachu wearing a Shaymin-inspired Gracidea flower costume.

In the wild, Trainers can find Pikachu wearing a Shaymin-inspired Gracidea flower costume. Shaymin Special Research: The research that culminates in Shaymin can be customized. Niantic writes: Personalize the experience between Relaxed, Standard, and Master difficulty levels to get different sticker rewards. Personalize the gameplay focus between Catch, Explore or Battle to change Special Research tasks accordingly.

The research that culminates in Shaymin can be customized. Niantic writes: Rotating Habitats return: On Saturday, different Pokémon will appear during each habitat hour, with the habitats called City, Plains, Rainforest, and Tundra.

On Saturday, different Pokémon will appear during each habitat hour, with the habitats called City, Plains, Rainforest, and Tundra. Global Challenge Arena: As usual, Trainers can work together to complete a collaborative challenge each hour. Success will earn a bonus for the remainder of the hour.

As usual, Trainers can work together to complete a collaborative challenge each hour. Success will earn a bonus for the remainder of the hour. A "short Special Research story": This will be available on Sunday in addition to the standard Special Research questline. Completing this will then unlock yet another Special Research.

This will be available on Sunday in addition to the standard Special Research questline. Completing this will then unlock yet another Special Research. Shiny rate: Saturday will have an increased Shiny rate, Sunday seems like it won't.

Saturday will have an increased Shiny rate, Sunday seems like it won't. Team GO Rocket on Sunday: Balloons will appear more frequently. Grunt battles will offer twice the Mysterious Components. It is likely that we'll see something major for Team GO Rocket, as this seems to be structured like GO Fest 2020 which saw the release of Shadow Mewtwo and gave us another chance at catching the Shadow Legendary Birds. Will we potentially see another Apex Shadow Pokémon?