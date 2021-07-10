Pokémon GO Fest Wind Hour: Virizion Raid Guide Mini
The road to GO Fest 2021 has begun. On Sunday, July 18th, 2021, the second day of GO Fest in Pokémon GO, every Legendary Pokémon that has ever been in raids will return for a block of battles during the day. As we count down the days until the event launches, Bleeding Cool will host a series of mini raid guides that offers the top 10 overall counters and then the top 10 non-Shadow and non-Mega counters. In addition to this, these guides will point out species with shared weaknesses so that you can create raid squads with multiple uses. Finally, each guide ends with a breakdown of the raid schedule for GO Fest 2021: Day Two. This guide will focus on Wind Hour: Virizion.
Top 10 Counters
Overall:
- Shadow Moltres: Wing Attack, Sky Attack
- Mega Pidgeot: Gust, Brave Bird
- Shadow Honchkrow: Peck, Sky Attack
- Shadow Staraptor: Wing Attack, Brave Bird
- Shadow Ho-Oh: Flying-type Hidden Power, Brave Bird
- Moltres: Wing Attack, Sky Attack
- Shadow Mewtwo: Confusion, Psystrike
- Shadow Zapdos: Thunder Shock, Drill Peck
- Rayquaza: Air Slash, Hurricane
- Mega Charizard Y: Air Slash, Blast Burn
Non-Shadow & non-Mega:
- Moltres: Wing Attack, Sky Attack
- Rayquaza: Air Slash, Hurricane
- Honchkrow: Peck, Sky Attack
- Yveltal: Gust, Hurricane
- Ho-Oh: Flying-type Hidden Power, Brave Bird
- Braviary: Air Slash, Brave Bird
- Incarnate Forme Tornadus: Air Slash, Hurricane
- Staraptor: Wing Attack, Brave Bird
- Unfezant: Air Slash, Sky Attack
- Therian Forme Tornadus: Gust, Hurricane
Minimum number of trainers needed: Two
Other Legendary Pokémon with shared weaknesses
Virizion's double weakness to Flying-types makes this an incredibly unique set of raid counters. I, unfortunately, cannot recommend using these counters on other Pokémon. You will have to have a Virizion-specific set of counters.
Complete GO Fest 2021 raid schedule in Pokémon GO
During Wind Hour, occurring from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. local time, Mewtwo, Ho-Oh, Latias, Latios, Regigigas, Altered Forme Giratina, Cresselia, Virizion, and Therian Forme Tornadus will be appearing in five-star raids.
During Lava Hour, occurring from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. local time, Moltres, Entei, Regirock, Groudon, Heatran, Reshiram, Terrakion, Therian Forme Landorus, and Yveltal will be appearing in five-star raids.
During Frost Hour, occurring from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time, Articuno, Suicune, Lugia, Regice, Kyogre, Palkia, and Kyurem will be appearing in five-star raids. Plus, Uxie, Mesprit, and Azelf will be appearing in five-star raids in the regions that they normally appear in!
During Thunder Hour, occurring from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. local time, Zapdos, Raikou, Registeel, Rayquaza, Dialga, Cobalion, Therian Forme Thundurus, Zekrom, and Xerneas will be appearing in five-star raids.