Pokémon GO Kicks Off Power Plant Part 2 With Team GO Rocket Attack

Pokémon GO has switched things up in the current Power Plant event. What started as an Electric-themed event featuring the release of Helioptile has taken a turn for the dark as Team GO Rocket returns to case their shadow once again. Let's get into the details of what exactly has changed and how you can take advantage of this exciting new update.

Here's everything you need to know about the Power Plant Event Part 2 in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Starting Monday, January 24th, 2022 at 12 AM local time (which means it's live now!) and running through the end of the month. Because most of this content is not event-specific but is rather a rollout, you can expect many of this to remain active in-game. With the exception, of course, of…

Starting Monday, January 24th, 2022 at 12 AM local time (which means it's live now!) and running through the end of the month. Because most of this content is not event-specific but is rather a rollout, you can expect many of this to remain active in-game. With the exception, of course, of… Limited time – remove Frustration from Shadow Pokémon: One of the most coveted bonuses in Pokémon GO has returned. During the second half of the Power Plant event, trainers will be able to use Charged TMs to remove Frustration from Shadow Pokémon. Shadows are often the most powerful raid counters in the game due to the increased damage they deal, so this is a bonus worth exploiting. Keep in mind, too, that this is a rare feature.

One of the most coveted bonuses in Pokémon GO has returned. During the second half of the Power Plant event, trainers will be able to use Charged TMs to remove Frustration from Shadow Pokémon. Shadows are often the most powerful raid counters in the game due to the increased damage they deal, so this is a bonus worth exploiting. Keep in mind, too, that this is a rare feature. New Shiny Shadow Pokémon: Cliff has Shadow Teddiursa and Sierra has Shadow Poliwag, both of which can be encountered in their Shiny forms for the very first time. Arlo has Shadow Bagon this time around, offering those who missed Shiny Shadow Bagon back in the day another chance.

Cliff has Shadow Teddiursa and Sierra has Shadow Poliwag, both of which can be encountered in their Shiny forms for the very first time. Arlo has Shadow Bagon this time around, offering those who missed Shiny Shadow Bagon back in the day another chance. New Shadow Pokémon: Brand-new Shadows include the Johto Starters of Chikorita, Totodile, and Cyndaquil. Also debuting at Shadows are Voltorb, Whismur, and Hippopotas.

Brand-new Shadows include the Johto Starters of Chikorita, Totodile, and Cyndaquil. Also debuting at Shadows are Voltorb, Whismur, and Hippopotas. Field Research: The tasks at PokéStops have been updated. Completing Research can now lead to encounters with Ekans, Croagunk, and Skorupi.

There is no Giovanni update during this event in Pokémon GO.