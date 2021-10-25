Pokémon GO November 2021's Mega Raids Include Three Features

Niantic has announced its Mega Raid offerings in Pokémon GO for the month of November 2021. This time around, we're not getting any new Megas but we will see a triple feature play out over the course of the month. Let's get into the details.

Over on the official Pokémon GO blog, Niantic announced the following Mega Raid content for November 2021:

Mega Absol : Already live as part of the Halloween 2021 Event Part Two, Mega Absol will be available until Friday, November 5, 2021.

: Already live as part of the Halloween 2021 Event Part Two, Mega Absol will be available until Friday, November 5, 2021. Mega Manectric: Friday, November 5, 2021 to Tuesday, November 16, 2021.

Friday, November 5, 2021 to Tuesday, November 16, 2021. Mega Lopunny: Tuesday, November 16, 2021 to Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

Niantic notes that all raid rotations start and end at 10 AM local time on the dates listed. This has been a consistent aspect of not only raid rotations but also events recently. It seems as if Niantic is trying to make Pokémon GO's schedule a bit more streamlined, which is appreciated. (I will say, though, that I criticized them for not starting this year's Halloween Event at night and I stand by that. Stick to a theme when it works!)

This takes us to the end of the Mega Raid offerings during the Season of Mischief. This means that throughout the entire season, we received only one new Mega: Mega Absol. It seems as if Niantic is drastically slowing down their Mega Raid releases compared to 2020 and even earlier this year, when it felt as if we were getting one per month for a while. There could be a few reasons at play here. I do think that Mega Raids are underperforming and are likely generating far less revenue than expected, considering they shook up the game in a major way. The community at large seems less interested in Mega Raids every month, with the focus remaining largely on Tier Five raids. Also, Niantic likely wants to prolong their content. Just as we have seen fewer Shiny releases in Pokémon GO, we are seeing Megas rolled out over a longer period of time.

My bet? I bet we'll see another Ice-type Mega Evolution released in Pokémon GO during the winter season: Mega Glalie.