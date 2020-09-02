Pokémon GO Offers Trainers Free Remote Raid Passes

The Pokémon GO community has been… intense recently. There has been a major backlash to the rollout of Mega Evolution, with most of it focused specifically on Mega Raids, which some trainers have criticized as a "pay to play" system. Niantic has responded to these concerns, stating that they are listening and that changes will be coming… but that it may take some time. In the meantime, shortly after this response, Niantic announced that a box with three free Remote Raid Passes would be available in the Pokémon GO in-app store for free. Well, almost free. Here's how you can get it.

The box will cost one PokéCoin, which can be earned without much effort in a single day. Coins are awarded to trainers if a Pokémon that they've left in a gym assigned to their team lasts a certain amount of time, with the number of coins increasing the longer the Pokémon's tenure in the gym. The coins cap at 50 per day, and will only pay out if the Pokémon is knocked out of the gym before the day ends. A great bet to make sure you can earn one coin during the day is to put a Pokémon in a relatively active gym, knowing that it will likely get booted sooner rather than later. This won't yield the full 50 coins, but to purchase this box of Remote Raid passes, all you need is one single coin.

There is one more barrier to getting the box. Trainers can only get the box if they have fewer than three Remote Raid passes in their inventory. This means that if you have three, it would be wise to complete a Mega Raid (trainers are trying to unlock Mega Pidgeot this week, after all) before getting the box from the store.