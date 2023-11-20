Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Adventures Abound, Party Up, pokemon

Pokémon GO Recaps Adventures Abound With Final Event

The new Shiny and Paldean Pokémon released during Pokémon GO's Adventures Abound season will feature in a season finale event.

Article Summary Party Up! event in Pokémon GO caps off Adventures Abound from Nov 22-27.

Special Research available with a Master Ball prize; all-new Timed Research.

Wild spawns & Raids feature Hisuian Growlithe, Lechonk, Shiny party, and more.

Event bonuses include up to 5 Special Trades per day & 2x XP for Raid wins.

Pokémon GO has announced the details of the Party Up! event. Originally titled "Form a Group," this event will recap the current Season titled Adventures Abound with a specific focus on Party Play.

Here's what's happening for the Party Up! event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Wednesday, November 22, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, November 27, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Wednesday, November 22, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, November 27, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time New Pokémon: There are no new Pokémon or Shiny releases featured in this event.

There are no new Pokémon or Shiny releases featured in this event. Wild Spawns: Gothita (can be Shiny), Solosis (can be Shiny), Morelull (can be Shiny), Lechonk (can be Shiny), Sprigatito, Fuecoco, Quaxly, Nymble, Pawmi, Smoliv, and Tadbulb. These spawns represent the new Paldean releases and the new Shiny releases we saw this season.

Gothita (can be Shiny), Solosis (can be Shiny), Morelull (can be Shiny), Lechonk (can be Shiny), Sprigatito, Fuecoco, Quaxly, Nymble, Pawmi, Smoliv, and Tadbulb. These spawns represent the new Paldean releases and the new Shiny releases we saw this season. Special Research: Those who didn't complete the Master Ball Timed Investigation will be able to purchase a Special Research story that awards a Master Ball when complete.

Those who didn't complete the Master Ball Timed Investigation will be able to purchase a Special Research story that awards a Master Ball when complete. Timed Research: Timed Research focusing on Party Play will award encounters with Hisuian Growlithe (can be Shiny) and Party Hat Wurmple (can be Shiny).

Timed Research focusing on Party Play will award encounters with Hisuian Growlithe (can be Shiny) and Party Hat Wurmple (can be Shiny). Party Play features: Niantic writes: Get ready to round up your squad during the Party Up event! Party Play lets a group of four Trainers level 15 and above adventure together as a party. See your friends' avatars on your in-game map, take on Party Challenges, and lean into your Party Power.

Niantic writes: Raids: Tier One: Hisuian Growlithe, Nosepass, Dwebble, Klink, Lechonk (can all be Shiny) Tier Three: Gardevoir (can be Shiny), Bombirdier (can be Shiny), Rhydon, Pelipper Tier Five: Terrakion (can be Shiny) Mega Raids: Mega Kangaskhan (can be Shiny)

Field Research: The following Pokémon will appear as Field Research encounters: Hisuian Growlithe (can be Shiny), Party Hat Wurmple (can be Shiny), Nosepass (can be Shiny), Gothita (can be Shiny), Solosis (can be Shiny), Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly.

The following Pokémon will appear as Field Research encounters: Hisuian Growlithe (can be Shiny), Party Hat Wurmple (can be Shiny), Nosepass (can be Shiny), Gothita (can be Shiny), Solosis (can be Shiny), Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly. Event bonus: Up to five Special Trades can be made a day. Trainers level 31 and up are guaranteed to receive Candy XL for trading Pokémon. Two additional Candy for trading Pokémon. 2× XP for winning Raid Battles. PokéStop Showcases featuring Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly



