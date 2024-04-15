Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Bellsprout, pokemon, pokemon go community day

Pokémon GO Reveals Bellsprout Community Day For April 2024

April 2024 Pokémon GO Community Day will feature Bellsprout, unlocking the Fast Attack of Magical Leaf for its final form, Victreebel.

Article Summary April 2024 Pokémon GO Community Day stars Bellsprout, with a Shiny version and Stardust bonuses.

Victreebel can learn the exclusive Fast Attack Magical Leaf by evolving during event hours.

A US$1 Special Research Storyline for Bellsprout Community Day will be available for purchase.

Post-event Tier Four Raids to feature Dartrix, attracting more Bellsprout for 30 minutes.

Kanto fans are getting a chance at a Generation One Shiny during Pokémon GO Community Day this month. Niantic has revealed the focus Pokémon as Bellsprout.

Here are the full details for Bellsprout Community Day, the newly announced April 2024 feature in Pokémon GO:

Date and time : Saturday, April 20, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time

: Saturday, April 20, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time Featured Pokémon : Bellsprout, the Grass-type classic species from Generation One, features in April 2024 Community Day. It will be available in its Shiny form with an increased Shiny rate, but this is not the first time its Shiny has been available.

: Bellsprout, the Grass-type classic species from Generation One, features in April 2024 Community Day. It will be available in its Shiny form with an increased Shiny rate, but this is not the first time its Shiny has been available. Special moves : Evolving Bellsprout's evolution Weepinbell to Victreebel will unlock the special Fast Attack of Magical Leaf: Trainer Battles: 10 power Gym and raids: 16 power

: Evolving Bellsprout's evolution Weepinbell to Victreebel will unlock the special Fast Attack of Magical Leaf: Field Research : Rewards such as additional encounters with Bellsprout, Stardust, Great Balls, and more.

: Rewards such as additional encounters with Bellsprout, Stardust, Great Balls, and more. Community Day Special Research Storyline : A $1 Timed Research will be available in the shop. Here is what Niantic has to say about this questline: "For US$1.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you'll be able to access the Bellsprout Community Day–exclusive Special Research story. Stay tuned for when tickets for the Special Research story go live. Don't forget: you're now able to purchase and gift tickets to any of your friends that you've achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with. To gift a ticket, tap the Special Research ticket in the in-game shop, then tap the Gift button instead of the Buy button."

: A $1 Timed Research will be available in the shop. Here is what Niantic has to say about this questline: Event bonuses : 3× Stardust for catching Pokémon. 2× chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL from catching Pokemon. Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours. One additional Special Trade can be made for a maximum of two for the day 2x Candy for catching Pokémon Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours GO Snapshot photobombs Half off trades PokéStop Showcases featuring Bellsprout

: Bonus Tier Four Raids featuring Dartrix : Niantic writes: "After the three-hour Community Day event ends, Trainers will be able to take on special four-star Raid Battles. Claiming victory in one of these raids will cause more Bellsprout to appear around the Gym that hosted the raid for 30 minutes! Once you successfully complete a four-star Raid Battle against Weepinbell, additional Bellsprout will appear around the Gym that hosted the raid for 30 minutes. If you're lucky, you may encounter a Shiny one!"

: Niantic writes:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!