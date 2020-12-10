Pokémon GO Runs Raid Rewards & Egg Tests For Select Trainers

Pokémon GO has announced new tests for raid rewards and egg capacity that certain trainers will be experiencing soon in-game. Here is a breakdown of who is involved in these tests and what can be expected.

On the official Pokémon GO blog, Niantic wrote:

Raid Battle rewards will be adjusted in the United Kingdom and Ireland. These adjustments will be temporary and will begin on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. PST (GMT –8) and end in early January.

There's no word yet on what kind of testing will be done on raids, but if I were to take a guess myself… I'm wondering about Rare Candy XL. These coveted items, which allow trainers to power up Pokémon above Level 40, are every bit as rare as they are useful. While the raid scene has been a bit dry recently with the boring, full-month raid boss of Kyurem, buffing Rare Candy XL could be a way to keep raids interesting even when the Legendary Boss is less than appealing. Just a theory! We will report as soon as we know what this includes.

Egg-management tests will take place with some Trainers globally in two variations. In both variations, Trainers will be able to store up to three additional Eggs from weekly Adventure Sync rewards and Team GO Rocket Leader battles if they already have nine Eggs in their Egg storage. In the first variation, all 12 Eggs will appear in the same section in the Egg-storage tab. In the second variation, the additional Eggs will appear in the "Bonus Storage" section in the Egg storage tab. Trainers involved in either of the test variations will also notice that newly acquired Eggs will not count toward their Pokémon storage limit until the Eggs are placed in Incubators. Both variations of this test will begin on Friday, December 11, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. PST (GMT –8) and will continue for an indefinite amount of time. Based on the results, more Trainers will be brought into the tests over time.

Now this is something that was absolutely needed. There's nothing worse than noticing when it's too late that you've missed out on Strange Eggs or Adventure Sync Eggs because you had a full stash of unhatched Eggs from Pokéstops that you didn't even want. No matter how this test goes and what version Niantic will eventually apply in Pokémon GO permanently, adding this new way to ensure these more coveted Eggs can be earned is a terrific step from Niantic.