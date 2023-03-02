Pokémon GO Sets Details For March 2023 Legendary & Mega Raids Looking forward to the release of Shiny Tapu Bulu and Tapu Fini in Pokémon GO? Well, Niantic has other plans for Tier Five raids in March.

Did you think we would see the release of the Shiny Island Guardians of Alola continue this month? Well, you're in for a surprise, because Pokémon GO has different plans for the beginning of the new Season of Rising Heroes. Let's take a look at the raid content coming to the game in March 2023.

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO this March 2023:

March 1st – March 8th: Incarnate Forme Tornadus

Incarnate Forme Tornadus March 8th – March 21st: Ho-Oh

Ho-Oh March 21st – March 28th: Incarnate Forme Thundurus

Incarnate Forme Thundurus March 28th – April 10th: Lugia

It seems that Niantic has interrupted the exciting Shiny release of the remaining Alolan Guardians Tapu Bulu and Tapu Fini for… I'm not really sure. Ho-Oh and Lugia are frequent Tier Five raid drops and the Incarnate Forme Forces of Nature seem to be the filler between them. We're starting off the Season of Rising Heroes with nothing new in Tier Five raids at all. Not a new drop, not a Shiny. The only new content will be in the Elite Raid with Regieleki which we're currently waiting to hear more about.

The Raid Hours for the month of March 2023 in Pokémon GO are:

March 1st, 2023: Incarnate Forme Tornadus, can be Shiny

Incarnate Forme Tornadus, can be Shiny March 8th, 2023: Ho-Oh, can be Shiny

Ho-Oh, can be Shiny March 15th, 2023: Ho-Oh, can be Shiny

Ho-Oh, can be Shiny March 22nd, 2023: Incarnate Forme Thundurus, can be Shiny

Incarnate Forme Thundurus, can be Shiny March 29th, 2023: Lugia, can be Shiny

Lugia, can be Shiny April 5th, 2023: Lugia, can be Shiny

Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids in Pokémon GO this March 2023:

March 1st – March 8th: Mega Charizard Y

Mega Charizard Y March 8th – March 21st: Mega Medicham, new release

Mega Medicham, new release March 21st – March 28th: Mega Venusaur

Mega Venusaur March 28th – April 10th: Mega Alakazam

Mega Raids will have a single new feature this month with Mega Medicham, which will unlock Shiny Medicham encounters.