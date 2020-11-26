Pokémon GO Sets Kyurem As December Raid Boss For Some Reason

Niantic has announced the next raid boss in Pokémon GO, and it is the first time in a very long time that we've had a Legendary Pokémon stay for a full month. Kyurem, the Boundary Pokémon, will return to Tier Five raids after an absence that feels… well, honestly, non-existent. Let's take a look into what's going on now.

Today, on the official Pokémon GO blog, Niantic announced:

The Legendary Pokémon Kyurem will be appearing in five-star raids from Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. to Friday, January 1, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. PST (GMT −8). Don't miss your chance to encounter the Boundary Pokémon!

Now, here's what's unusual. After months of one – three-week-long stints for highly anticipated Pokémon like Azelf, Uxie, Mesprit, Genesect, Giratina, Deoxys, and more… Niantic returns to a full-month stay for a Pokémon featured for almost a month earlier this year. Even odder than that, Niantic pledged to trainers that Reshiram and Zekrom, the bosses featured before Remote Raid Invites dropped, would be back soon. Instead, Kyurem, who was already featured during the release of Raid Invites, is back without a Shiny release. It seems bizarre.

Here's what I think is going to happen. Last December, there were multiple raid events besides the main Tier Five of the month. It is very likely that, while Kyurem will remain the Legendary Raid Boss, there will be other featured raid events. The Holiday events are the most anticipated in-game events every year outside of the Halloween festivities, so I like to think that the best way to approach something like this for long-time players is to hope for the best. Niantic generally follows through with enjoyable events, so it may make sense to hold out hope for some more news to come.

Also, Niantic has announced the upcoming exit of Mega Blastoise and the arrival of Mega Abomasnow, which we will be reporting on more this week.