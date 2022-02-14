Pokémon GO Sets March, April, May 2022 Community Day Dates

Niantic has followed through on promises to announce the dates of Pokémon GO Community Days in advance. Today, we were given information about the next three Community Day events which will take us out of the current overarching Season of Heritage in Pokémon GO and move us into a new season about which little is known. Let's dive into the details.

Here are the dates that Niantic gave for the next three Pokémon GO Community Days:

Sunday, March 13th, 2022

Saturday, April 23rd, 2022

Saturday, May 21st, 2022

What we cannot currently confirm is which species will be featured during these events. Niantic simply said:

Save the dates! […] Additional details will be announced in the future, but we wanted to give you a heads up to mark your calendars now.

This is the first information that we have been given about content coming to the game after the upcoming Pokémon GO Tour: Johto. So far, we know that February 2022 will include a lead-up event to the digitally-ticketed Tour event and that the day after the event will see select players do a Kanto-themed Pokémon GO Tour: Live in limited locations. We are likely to get more details on the lead-up event, which has been confirmed by the initial blog to be Poké Ball-themed, soon along with details for the raids, Mega Raids, Spotlight Hours, and events happening in March 2022.

Who do you think will be the Community Day choices for March, April, and May 2022? My hope is that we will continue to see Pokémon who have yet to see their Shinies released who are themed to either a tie-in event or the time of the month. We have seen strong themes with Community Day choices for the past few months, with Spheal as a wintry option and Hoppip during the flower-themed Valentine's Day. Leave your theories for these upcoming events in the comments below.