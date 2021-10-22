Pokémon GO Sets Nov. 2021 Legendaries: Cresselia, Cobalion & More

Niantic has announced the highlights for the November 2021 content in Pokémon GO. This includes the return of Cresselia, Cobalion, Terrakion, and Virizion to raids and more. Let's get into the details.

Niantic announced the following November 2021 content in a new press release.

November Community Day: Sunday, November 21, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time will be a Community Day event featuring Shinx, the Flash Pokémon.

Before this, Shinx was a raid- and egg-exclusive Pokémon. Now, it will be widely available during the Community Day for all players.

Research Breakthrough Encounter: From Monday, November 1, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. PDT (GMT −7) to Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. PST (GMT −8), Trainers will encounter Vullaby in Research Breakthrough encounters.

Walks up to the microphone. Puts on autotune.

"Whhhhhhyyyyyyyyyyy?"

Mega Raids: Raid rotations all start and end at 10:00 a.m. local time on the dates listed. The following Pokémon will be featured: Mega Absol, Mega Manectric and Mega Lopbunny.

While there's nothing new here for next month, at least there will be some time after the Halloween 2021 event to farm Mega Absol Energy. Mega Absol will be released in Pokémon GO today as the first new Mega Evolution released since June this year.

Raid Hours: Every Wednesday in November, a Raid Hour event will occur from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time. The following Pokémon will be featured: Darkrai, Cobalion, Terrakion, Virizion and Cresselia.

If you're missing any of those Shinies, now is your time. It has yet to be announced if these will each get a week or if the Swords of Justice trio will be grouped together.

Other Upcoming Events include Día de Muertos (November 1-2), Festival of Lights (November 5-14), and Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Celebration Event (November 16- 21). The Season of Mischief will close out with a big event at the end of the month (November 26-29).

No further details have been given on these, but stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for your Pokémon GO news to find out first.