Pokémon GO To Make Changes To Special Research Assignments

2020 has been a year of change in Pokémon GO. The many events the game introduces may have made the changes seem gradual, but much of what has become normal gameplay for trainers wasn't in-game just a year ago. Since January, the Buddy system has been completely overhauled, GO Battle League was introduced, Mega Evolution debuted and then changed, and Remote Raiding and Raid Invites changed the way one of the core mechanics of Pokémon GO is played. Now, new updates are coming to the game that will change how trainers receive Special Research and see Pokémon displayed in their storage.

Here's what Niantic had to say in their announcement about the changes coming to Special Research in Pokémon GO:

"[We're] updating when Trainers will receive Special Research lines released in the past so that it is not overwhelming for new Trainers. For example, instead of receiving multiple Special Research lines after completing the A Mythical Discovery Special Research, Trainers will receive them later after they make more progress with the Special Research lines they have. This will not affect any Trainers who have already received all of the past Special Research lines."

This seems like an understandable change. While it may prevent trainers from being able to work on multiples questlines at once, which can be easy when there are catching and throwing tasks that will satisfy multiple Special Research requirements at once, one should keep in mind that this will impact newer trainers rather than seasoned ones. It seems as if this is a way to streamline gameplay and make the "Special" tab in Pokémon GO a little more understandable.

Then, Niantic announced the following changes in the way information about Pokémon is displayed in the storage, some of which has now rolled out in Pokémon GO already. Trainers will be able to see:

The type of Egg that a Pokémon hatched from.

If it was caught in a raid, specifically showing what kind of raid and if it was battled in person or remotely.

If the Pokémon was caught in the wild, GO Battle League, as a photobomb, as a Research Breakthrough, at a special event, and more.