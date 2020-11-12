Pokémon GO Trainers Can Now Connect To Pokémon HOME

Select trainers are now able to transfer Pokémon from Pokémon GO to Pokémon HOME. We're here to break down who can do it, what it means, how to do it, and what it offers you on both platforms.

When GO/HOME connectivity rolled out, it was only available to Level 40 trainers. Now, as of this writing, Niantic has made it available to trainers Level 37 and above. Generally, these rollouts happen rather quickly, so it would make sense to expect this for lower-level trainers sooner rather than later.

For Pokémon GO trainers that don't know about Pokémon HOME, it is a cloud service for Nintendo where Pokémon can be stored. The Nintendo Switch and mobile devices can access Pokémon HOME, which connects to players' Nintendo accounts. Now that Pokémon GO can connect to HOME, that means that trainers who play both GO and the main series can transfer species from GO… to HOME… and ultimately, to their main series game. However, species cannot currently be transferred back into GO, so be careful when doing this… because it's permanent.

In their announcement for this new connectivity, the Pokémon Company International covered the how-to of it all:

Trainers will use a new feature in Pokémon GO called the GO Transporter to transfer Pokémon to Pokémon HOME. Every time you transfer a Pokémon, some energy will be drained from the GO Transporter. The energy used by the GO Transporter recharges over time, but it can also be replenished with PokéCoins. The energy cost to use the GO Transporter to transfer Pokémon varies depending on the Pokémon.

The Pokémon HOME transfer platform can be accessed in the "Settings" area of Pokémon GO. As a major note, trainers do not need to play the main series games in order to do this. It is free and simple to make a Nintendo account, download Pokémon HOME, connect your account, and begin to transfer. But why would players want to do this if they don't play the main series? Well, there is a major bonus for both HOME and GO, which was also detailed in the press release:

To celebrate this development, Trainers who transfer a Pokémon from Pokémon GO to Pokémon HOME will receive the Mythical Pokémon Melmetal. This special Melmetal can Gigantamax in any battle in Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield that allows it. This Melmetal can be received as a Mystery Gift in the mobile device version of Pokémon HOME. Trainers can then use the Nintendo Switch version of Pokémon HOME to transfer this Melmetal to Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield and add it to their team. This is the first time Gigantamax Melmetal has been made available to Trainers, so don't miss out on this chance to team up with the Mythical Steel-type Pokémon!

Niantic already confirmed that Shiny Meltan would be returning to Pokémon GO to celebrate this connectivity, so stay tuned for a forthcoming announcement on details. We'd expect that soon.