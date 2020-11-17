Pokémon GO's HOME Event Full Raid Rotation For November 2020

As the Pokémon GO / Pokémon HOME integration event goes live around the world, raids have changed to a new event-themed rotation. Now, if you noticed a change in Tier One and Three that came along with Cobalion, Terrakion, and Virizion yesterday at 1 PM Pacific, take note that this is not the same rotation. What we saw yesterday was a (very) brief rotation featuring Pokémon like Flareon, Dodrio, Combusken, Poliwrath, and more counters to the Swords of Justice in raids. While Tier Five raids won't change, the Tier One and Three event-themed rotation is entirely different. The non-event Swords rotation will return on Tuesday, November 24th for a half-day until another switch when the Swords leave raids. Here's the full list of featured Pokémon GO HOME event raid bosses along with our recommendations.

The Pokémon GO HOME event raids include:

Tier One

Alolan Vulpix – shiny available, boosted rate

Klink – shiny available, boosted rate

Magnemite – shiny available, standard rate

Shinx – shiny available, boosted rate

Slowpoke – shiny available, unknown rate

Timburr – shiny available, boosted rate

The winner here is undoubtedly Alolan Vulpix. Only obtainable from raids and the rare raid rotation, this icy fox is one that trainers will want to go after hard… especially because with such an otherwise poor egg pool, hatching 7KM Eggs has never been this undesirable.

Tier Three

Absol – shiny available, boosted rate

Alolan Raichu – shiny available, boosted rate

Nidoqueen

Metagross

Walrein

Here, we have the raid mainstays of Absol and Alolan Raichu, which are always welcome for those looking for the Shiny. Remember, though… if you need Beldum candy, Metagross, as a third-stage evolution, offers 20 candy when caught with a Pinap Berry.

Tier Five

Cobalion – shiny available, standard Legendary rate of approximately one in 20

Terrakion – shiny available, standard Legendary rate of approximately one in 20

Virizion – shiny available, standard Legendary rate of approximately one in 20

This Swords of Justice will have a week-long stay in Pokémon GO raids, briefly outlasting the event.

Mega Raids

Mega Blastiose – Shiny available, standard Mega rate of approximately one in sixty

Mega Charizard X – Shiny available, standard Mega rate of approximately one in sixty

Mega Charizard Y – Shiny available, standard Mega rate of approximately one in sixty

Mega Gengar – Shiny available, standard Mega rate of approximately one in sixty

Mega Houndoom – Shiny available, standard Mega rate of approximately one in sixty

Mega Pidgeot -Shiny available, standard Mega rate of approximately one in sixty

While nothing has been confirmed… I bet one or two of these will be gone very soon. With Niantic adding new ways to earn Mega Energy, it's a good bet that they will soon be cleaning up the Mega Raid pool.