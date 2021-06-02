Pokémon GO's Season Of Discovery: Spawns & Regions

The Season of Discovery has begun in Pokémon GO. This is the third-ever Season following the Season of Celebration and the Season of Legends. Niantic has said that this Season, which runs from June 1st at 10 AM local time until September 1st at 10 AM local time, will focus on Niantic's fifth anniversary with Pokémon GO as well as GO Fest 2021. Now, let's see what spawns are coming to the game with the Season of Discovery.

On the official Pokémon GO blog, Niantic announced:

As the seasons change, different Pokémon will be appearing in different areas across the world! In cities, Pokémon such as Alolan Rattata, Magnemite, and Porygon will be appearing more frequently in the wild, while in far-off forests, Bellsprout, Doduo, Skorupi, and more will be appearing more frequently in the wild. The mountains are seeing shifts in Pokémon as well, with Rhyhorn, Nosepass, Dwebble, and more appearing more frequently, while Magikarp, Marill, Wailmer, and more will be appearing more frequently in the wild near bodies of water.

That's great news about Doduo and Skorupi. Though they have been featured in events, they're species that some may not realize are much rarer in certain biomes. For example, if you're in California, you're quite likely to see Diglett and Sandshrew on the regular. In New York, it's less likely. These Seasons have worked a bit toward making these shifting seasonal spawns more widely available.

However, there will still be region-locked spawns. Here's what Niantic has confirmed is planned for Pokémon GO spawns in the northern hemisphere:

Pokémon like Alolan Diglett, Staryu, Barboach, and Petilil will be appearing more frequently in the wild! The first partner Pokémon originally discovered in the Hoenn region—Treecko, Torchic, and Mudkip—will also be appearing in the wild. Keep an eye out for Summer Form Deerling, too! If you're lucky, you might even encounter Pokémon such as Sableye, Scyther, and Combee in the wild!

They went on the announce the following for the southern hemisphere, where it's going to be much colder:

Pokémon such as Alolan Sandshrew, Alolan Vulpix, Shellder, and more will be appearing more frequently in the wild! The first partner Pokémon originally discovered in the Sinnoh region—Turtwig, Chimchar and Piplup—are appearing as well! Keep an eye out for Winter Form Deerling, too! If you're lucky, you might encounter Pokémon such as Lickitung, Chimecho, and Cubchoo in the wild.

These will make up the standard, out-of-event spawns. Niantic isn't running any events outside of Gible Community Day for the first week of the Season of Discovery, so get out there and discover. The first event will be the Slowpoke-centric "A Very Slow Discovery," which will launch on Tuesday, June 8th, and bring forth the debut of Galarian Slowpoke in Pokémon GO.