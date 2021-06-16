Pokémon Japanese Team Rocket Booster Box On Auction At Heritage

The storyline behind the original main game Pokémon franchise was rather dark. Between the creation or "birth" of the legendary, artificially spawned monster known as Mewtwo and the formation and operations of the sinister and evil Team Rocket organization, the storyline behind the monster-catching game has some deeply troubling implications on the underside of the iceberg, beneath the surface. However, that shouldn't stop players from greatly enjoying the success that the franchise has generated across the years. In fact, Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that deals primarily with auctioning comics, video games, trading cards, and other collectibles, have put a Japanese booster box of Team Rocket from the Pokémon Trading Card Game up for auction. Prospective bidders have until Friday, June 18th at 2:50 PM Central Time (or 3:50 PM Eastern Time) to make a grab for this booster box from 1997.

According to Heritage Auction's webpage regarding this auction listing:

Team Rocket blasts off at the speed of light! Surrender now, or prepare to fight! Meowth! That's right! Featured here is a sealed Japanese Team Rocket Set booster box, this is the first that we've ever offered. The set was released on November 21, 1997 (almost 2 years before the English version) and was called Rocket Gang. Unlike the English the Japanese set included 65 total cards, notably missing Dark Raichu. The box includes 60 booster packs! The artwork on the box features a menacing team of Pokémon in addition to Jessie, James, Cassidy, Imposter Professor Oak, and the leader of Team Rocket himself, Giovanni. The box has minor handling wear but overall is in excellent condition however, the shrink-wrap does have a long tear on the top right edge (above Imposter Professor Oak) that goes from one end to the other. If your dream is to capture the strongest and rarest Pokémon place your bids now!

If you are interested in this auction listing and would like to bid on this Japanese booster box, you can do so on Heritage Auction's listing page by clicking here. Again, you have until Friday, June 18th at 2:50 PM Central Time or 3:50 PM Eastern Time to place a bid. Good luck!