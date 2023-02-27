Pokémon Masters EX Celebrates Its 3.5 Anniversary Pokémon Masters EX will be celebrating three and a half years since launch with some brand new items revaled on Pokémon Day.

DeNA Co. and The Pokémon Company have announced plans for Pokémon Masters EX's 3.5 Year Celebration, which they are starting today. The game will be launching a few new events for you to take part in, and will also be holding some in-game giveaways. There will be log-in bonuses every day for a short period of time on top of that. You'll also see the debut of Master sync pairs Marnie (Champion) & Moltres, Hop (Champion) & Zapdos, and Bede (Champion) & Articuno being added to the game. All three sync pairs possess master passive skills, which will provide boosts to your entire team, and feature Trainers teaming up with the Galarian forms of their partner Pokémon. We have the rundown of everything announced for the game below.

Marnie (Champion) & Moltres are a Dark-type sync pair with the Galar Spirit master passive skill, which powers up Sp. Atk moves while reducing any Sp. Atk damage taken. This duo can also unleash B Fiery Wrath, a powerful attack that may also trigger a variety of useful effects such as causing the opponent to flinch. This sync pair will be available to add to players' teams via the Marnie Master Fair Scout, available now through April 8 at 10:59 p.m. Pacific Time.

Hop (Champion) & Zapdos are a Fighting-type sync pair that can deploy moves like B Thunderous Kick, a devastating attack that never misses and lowers the opponent's Defense and Speed. This sync pair will be available to add to players' teams via the Hop Master Fair Scout from March 1 at 10:00 p.m. Pacific Time through April 8 at 10:59 p.m. Pacific Time.

Bede (Champion) & Articuno are a Psychic-type sync pair that possess the Galar Flag Bearer master passive skill, which powers up the player's team while reducing any damage taken. This sync pair can also use B Freezing Glare, a formidable attack move that may leave the target frozen and raise the team's Defense and Sp. Def. Bede (Champion) & Articuno will be available to add to players' teams via the Bede Master Fair Scout from March 3 at 10:00 p.m. Pacific Time through April 8 at 10:59 p.m. Pacific Time.

An in-game story event titled Neo Champions: Fight for the Future Together featuring these three sync pairs is also available from now until March 24 at 10:59 p.m. Pacific Time. Take part in the adventure as Marnie, Hop, and Bede participate in the second Neo Champion Battle.

Leon & Charizard Return!: Leon, the Champion of the Galar region, and his partner Pokémon Charizard, return to the game and will be available to add to players' teams via the Leon Master Fair Scout, available now through March 17 at 10:59 p.m. Pacific Time. This sync pair has the ability to unleash potent Flying, Fire, or Ground attacks.

Meow Meow Meow!: This aptly titled event allows players to earn and hatch eggs with three different kinds of Meowth: Meowth, Alolan Meowth, and Galarian Meowth. Lucky players will also be able to hatch shiny versions of these characters, available now through March 14 at 10:59 p.m. Pacific Time.

Add Up to 100 Sync Pairs to Players' Teams: Players that log-in to the game from now until March 17 at 10:59 p.m. Pacific Time will obtain a 10-Pair Scout Ticket, which can be exchanged for 10 sync pair scouts. Players can log-in daily for ten days during the event to collect up to ten 10-Pair Scout Tickets, enough to scout 100 sync pairs. 10-Pair Scout Tickets must be used by March 24 at 10:59 p.m. Pacific Time.

Earn Up to 6,000 Gems via Log-In Bonuses: In celebration of "Pokémon Day" on February 27 , the day the first Pokémon video games Pokémon Red and Pokémon Green were released in Japan in 1996, all players that log-in from now until March 27 at 10:59 p.m. Pacific Time will receive 3,000 Gems, enough to add up to 11 sync pairs to players' teams, in the Present Box. Players who log-in to the game on 3 separate days from now until March 17 at 10:59 p.m. Pacific Time can earn an additional 3,000 Gems via the 3.5 Year Celebration Log-In Bonus.