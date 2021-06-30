Pokémon Masters EX Introduces New Unova Pairs

In a new update, DeNA Co., Ltd. has revealed Ingo & Excadrill and Emmet & Archeops as the new Sync Pairs coming to their mobile game, Pokémon Masters EX. These Pairs, known as the "Subway Bosses of the Unova region," come along with a list of other new content that has been announced for the game.

DeNA announced the following details for this new arrival in Pokémon Masters EX:

These two new sync pairs are now available and can be claimed until July 21 at 10:59 p.m. Pacific Time in the Poké Fair Scout.

Ingo & Excadrill can, as a Ground-type sync pair, create a sandstorm during battle which will help them utilize their moves, including All Aboard! and Sedimentary.

Emmet & Archeops, a Rock-type pair, can damage all opponents at once using the move Rock Slide. Their passive skill of Sand Superiority 3 can powers up and protects the player's team during a sandstorm, which makes both duos function well together.

Both of these trainer and Pokémon pairs can reach a 6★ EX Potential rating.

DeNA added to this announcement by releasing the details of an upcoming story event. They wrote:

An in-game story event titled "All Aboard the Victory Train" is also available from now until July 14 at 10:59 p.m. Pacific Time for players who have completed Chapter 1 of the Main Story. This event features Ingo and Emmet as they attempt to build a facility on Pasio similar to the Battle Subway on Unova. Players can earn in-game rewards such as Strike move candy coins, Support move candy coins, and 5★-Guaranteed Scout Tickets by completing battles in this event.

Also, Pokémon Masters EX isn't letting Niantic have the Bidoof fun alone. While Niantic celebrated Bidoof Day in Pokémon GO by featuring this meme of a species in Legendary Raids, DeNA announced the following for their game:

To celebrate the Plump Mouse Pokémon, a log-in bonus will be available from June 30 at 11:00 p.m. Pacific Time until July 7 at 10:59 p.m. Pacific Time. Players that log-in to the game for three days throughout this period will be able to earn up to 1,200 Gems, enough to add up to four sync pairs to their teams. The amount of 400 Gems given per day was chosen as a tribute to Bidoof's Pokédex number of 399.