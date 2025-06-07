Posted in: Games, Nintendo, Pokémon, Pokémon Scarlet & Pokémon Violet, Video Games | Tagged: Nintendo Switch 2, pokemon

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Receive Free Nintendo Switch 2 Update

Both Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet have a new update available on the Nintendo Switch 2, giving both titles a quick upgrade

Article Summary Pokémon Scarlet & Violet now feature a free upgrade for Nintendo Switch 2 players.

Enjoy visual enhancements and improved frame rates tailored to Switch 2’s hardware.

Experience the Paldea region with crisper graphics and smoother gameplay performance.

Trainers can access these enhancements with no extra cost if playing on Nintendo Switch 2.

The Pokémon Company dropped a new update this week for Pokémon Scarlet & Pokémon Violet as part of their playability on the Nintendo Switch 2. The update essentially provides both titles with some visual and gameplay enhancements to match up with the capabilities of the new portable console. We have more info from the devs below, as you can update the games now if you have them downloaded to a Switch 2.

Switch 2 Update

This update enhances adventures in the Paldea region with improved performance and visual quality, optimized for the latest Nintendo hardware. With this update, fans can look forward to the following:

Visual enhancements : Optimizations covering both the Nintendo Switch 2 system's display and high-resolution TVs offer improved image quality.

: Optimizations covering both the Nintendo Switch 2 system's display and high-resolution TVs offer improved image quality. Upgraded frame rate : Improved frame rates make for smoother movement on Nintendo Switch 2.

: Improved frame rates make for smoother movement on Nintendo Switch 2. A more immersive Paldea: Whether players are exploring the open world, battling Pokémon, or completing the Pokédex, the already bustling Paldea region comes to life like never before on Nintendo Switch 2.

Trainers who have a Nintendo Switch 2 system and Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet can now experience the games with enhanced performance and visuals—at no additional cost.

Pokémon Scarlet & Pokémon Violet

Explore a wide-open world at your own pace, battle and try to catch wild Pokémon, and encounter the Legendary Pokémon Koraidon in the Pokémon Scarlet game and Miraidon in the Pokémon Violet game. Which will you choose? Catch, battle, and train Pokémon in the Paldea Region, a vast land filled with lakes, towering peaks, wastelands, small towns, and sprawling cities. Explore a wide-open world at your own pace and traverse land, water, and air by riding on a form-shifting Legendary Pokémon—Koraidon in the Pokémon Scarlet game and Miraidon in the Pokémon Violet game. Choose either Sprigatito, Fuecoco, or Quaxly to be your first partner Pokémon before setting off on your journey through Paldea.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!