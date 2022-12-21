Pokémon TCG Announces 2022 World Championship Decks For 2023

The Pokémon TCG has announced four new products based on the decks used by the 2022 World Championship's top competitors. The 2022 World Championship Decks, available March 3, 2023, will include reprinted cards with new special merch. Each of these products will include a 60-card World Championships deck and items from the 2022 World Championships including a booklet, pin, coin, deck box, playmat, and poster. The four available decks include the ADP Deck, Shape of Mew Deck, Cheryl Again Deck, Ice Rider Palkia Deck which are based on the decks of the Championship winners. These decks are $14.99 each and will not include any Black Star Promo cards.

In addition to this news, here is the upcoming slate of Pokémon TCG releases for the first and second of 2023:

Paldea Collections (available January 6, 2023): The first Scarlet & Violet era cards arrive. These collections will each feature three cards with the Sprigatito Paldea Collection featuring a Sprigatito Black Star Promo and reprinted Quaxly and Fuecoco cards from Scarlet & Violet base, the Quaxly Paldea Collection featuring a Quaxly Black Star Promo and reprinted Sprigatito and Fuecoco cards from Scarlet & Violet base, and the Fuecoco Paldea Collection featuring a Fuecoco Black Star Promo and reprinted Quaxlly and Sprigatito cards from Scarlet & Violet base. They will come with oversized Miraidon ex and Koraidon ex cards (one each) which won't have typings on them. These include four booster packs but note that they are releasing almost three entire months before the first Scarlet & Violet set. That means that the booster packs within will be all Sword & Shield-era sets.

