Pokémon TCG Base Set First Edition Box Now On Auction For $110K

Since 1996, the Pokémon Trading Card Game, initially owned by Media Factory before The Pokémon Company claimed it in 2003, has been an amazingly-strong TCG in terms of its draw to audiences. Back in 1998, when it was released in the United States by Wizards of the Coast, the cards were a spectacularly-acclaimed set of collectibles, especially cards from the famed first edition of the game's Base Set. Even now, these cards fetch a whole boatload of money from avid collectors. In fact, at Heritage Auctions, a collectibles-based auction house in Texas, a sealed box of first edition Base Set is currently on auction for a staggering $110,000 – and that price is bound to rise until the auction's end on September 10th. Let's talk about why!

To start this discussion, one must look into the cards of the Base Set, the most powerful of which by far is Charizard. We have discussed a first edition Charizard being auctioned on this website at length, and even covered the sheer amazement of one major Pokémon TCG streamer opening a pack of first edition Base Set and finding one, to great merriment. Surely, Charizard is one of the most iconic cards in the entire card game, if not the entire game franchise as a whole. Therefore, with 36 chances to obtain a holographic, first edition copy of Charizard being an option to those welcoming the cracking of booster packs, this box is sure to sell for far higher than $110k at the end of the auction's duration. And, that's by no means discounting the price of other holographic cards from the set. With a rate of approximately one-in thirty cards being holographic (and that's among all the cards in the box, not just among the rares!) and eleven cards in each pack, that's approximately twelve-to-thirteen cards with a serious value in the box.

When this auction finally completes, will the buyer open their box of Base Set Pokémon TCG in triumph? Will they open it at all? Time will tell because booster packs are meant to be opened given enough time's passage. But for now, let's discuss this in the comments below! If you are interested in this auction by Heritage Auctions, you have until September 10th to make a bid! Good luck!