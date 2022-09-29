Pokémon TCG Darkrai VSTAR Premium Collection Is Walmart-Exclusive

The Pokémon TCG has announced yet another Walmart-exclusive product coming this fall. Much like the Shaymin VSTAR Premium Collection, the new Darkrai VSTAR Premium Collection will feature a reprint as the main card. The card in question is Darkrai VSTAR from Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance. This Dark-type VSTAR will be reprinted along with Darkrai V. While neither of these are new cards, there is a brand new jumbo version of the Darkrai VSTAR for those who collect those. This product will also come with eight booster packs. No pricing information is available yet. It will be released on November 1st, 2022.

In addition to this news, here is the upcoming slate on Pokémon TCG releases for the fourth quarter of 2022:

Arceus VSTAR Premium Collection: Includes ten booster packs and reprints of the Arceus V and Arceus VSTAR from Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. These are direct reprints and are not Alternate Art cards. They are the same exact cards that can be pulled from booster packs. This product is Amazon-exclusive and will be released on September 30th.

Includes ten booster packs and reprints of the Arceus V and Arceus VSTAR from Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. These are direct reprints and are not Alternate Art cards. They are the same exact cards that can be pulled from booster packs. This product is Amazon-exclusive and will be released on September 30th. Origin Forme Dialga Premium Collection & Origin Forme Palkia Premium Collection: These $39.99 boxes will feature a Full Art V and VSTAR Origin Forme Dialga and Palkia, respectively. Each of these are brand new SWSH Black Star Promos. These will each have six booster packs. Releasing October 7th.

These $39.99 boxes will feature a Full Art V and VSTAR Origin Forme Dialga and Palkia, respectively. Each of these are brand new SWSH Black Star Promos. These will each have six booster packs. Releasing October 7th. Zeraora VMAX & VSTAR Battle Box: This will include four booster packs and three SWSH Black Star Promos: Zeraora V, Zeraora VMAX, and Zeraora VSTAR. It will be released on October 14th, 2022, for $29.99.

This will include four booster packs and three SWSH Black Star Promos: Zeraora V, Zeraora VMAX, and Zeraora VSTAR. It will be released on October 14th, 2022, for $29.99. Deoxys VMAX & VSTAR Battle Box: This will include four booster packs and three SWSH Black Star Promos: Deoxys V, Deoxys VMAX, and Deoxys VSTAR. It will be released on October 14th, 2022, for $29.99.

This will include four booster packs and three SWSH Black Star Promos: Deoxys V, Deoxys VMAX, and Deoxys VSTAR. It will be released on October 14th, 2022, for $29.99. Virizion V box: Retailing for $19.99, this will be a normal V box with a Virizion V, its jumbo version, and four packs. It also includes a reprint of Keldeo from Astral Radiance with no changes to the art. Releasing October 14th.

Retailing for $19.99, this will be a normal V box with a Virizion V, its jumbo version, and four packs. It also includes a reprint of Keldeo from Astral Radiance with no changes to the art. Releasing October 14th. October 2022 V Battle Decks: Two will be released for $14.99 each, respectively, featuring the same Vs. from the Deoxys & Zeraora Battle Box products. Releasing October 14th.

Two will be released for $14.99 each, respectively, featuring the same Vs. from the Deoxys & Zeraora Battle Box products. Releasing October 14th. Hisuian Zoroark VSTAR Premium Collection: Includes a Hisuian Zoroark VSTAR and Hisuian Zoroark V as SWSH Black Star Promos, an oversized version of the VSTAR, six Pokémon TCG booster packs, a coin, and a pin. It will retail for $39.99 and will be released on October 28th.

Includes a Hisuian Zoroark VSTAR and Hisuian Zoroark V as SWSH Black Star Promos, an oversized version of the VSTAR, six Pokémon TCG booster packs, a coin, and a pin. It will retail for $39.99 and will be released on October 28th. Sword & Shield: Charizard Ultra Premium Collection: The box will include three SWSH Black Star Promos featuring a new etched foil Charizard V, Charizard VMAX, and Charizard VSTAR, along with Charizard-themed sleeves, a metal coin, damage counter dice, and more. It will notably contain sixteen Sword & Shield-era booster packs. It will be released on October 28th and will retail for $119.99.

The box will include three SWSH Black Star Promos featuring a new etched foil Charizard V, Charizard VMAX, and Charizard VSTAR, along with Charizard-themed sleeves, a metal coin, damage counter dice, and more. It will notably contain sixteen Sword & Shield-era booster packs. It will be released on October 28th and will retail for $119.99. Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest pre-release events: Featuring Build & Battle Boxes with four booster packs and four available SWSH Black Star Promos, one random selection in each box. Begins on October 29th.

Featuring Build & Battle Boxes with four booster packs and four available SWSH Black Star Promos, one random selection in each box. Begins on October 29th. Shaymin VSTAR Premium Collection: If you missed the Shaymin VSTAR from Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, it will be reprinted along with Shaymin V from the same set in this box. This product will also come with eight booster packs. No pricing information is available yet. Releasing November 1st as a Walmart exclusive.

If you missed the Shaymin VSTAR from Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, it will be reprinted along with Shaymin V from the same set in this box. This product will also come with eight booster packs. No pricing information is available yet. Releasing November 1st as a Walmart exclusive. Hisuian Electrode V box: Retailing for $19.99, this will be a normal V box with a card, its jumbo version, and four packs. Hisuian Electrode V is a SWSH Black Star Promo exclusive to this box. Releasing November 4th.

Retailing for $19.99, this will be a normal V box with a card, its jumbo version, and four packs. Hisuian Electrode V is a SWSH Black Star Promo exclusive to this box. Releasing November 4th. Mew V box: Retailing for $19.99, this will be a reprint V box with a card, its jumbo version, and four packs. Mew V is a direct reprint from Sword & Shield – Darkness Ablaze. Releasing November 4th as a Best Buy exclusive.

Retailing for $19.99, this will be a reprint V box with a card, its jumbo version, and four packs. Mew V is a direct reprint from Sword & Shield – Darkness Ablaze. Releasing November 4th as a Best Buy exclusive. Kyurem V box: Retailing for $19.99, this will be a reprint V box with a card, its jumbo version, and four packs. Mew V is a direct reprint from Sword & Shield – Lost Origin. Releasing November 4th as a Best Buy exclusive.

Retailing for $19.99, this will be a reprint V box with a card, its jumbo version, and four packs. Mew V is a direct reprint from Sword & Shield – Lost Origin. Releasing November 4th as a Best Buy exclusive. Mew VMAX League Battle Deck: This product includes reprinted cards of the Mew V (two copies), Mew VMAX (two copies), and Genesect V (two copies), along with a 60-card deck, a deck box, condition markers, damage counter dice, a coin, and more. This product will retail for $29.99 and will be released on November 11th.

This product includes reprinted cards of the Mew V (two copies), Mew VMAX (two copies), and Genesect V (two copies), along with a 60-card deck, a deck box, condition markers, damage counter dice, a coin, and more. This product will retail for $29.99 and will be released on November 11th. Eevee Evolutions Premium Collection: This product includes reprinted cards of the Eevee V SWSH Promo initially released in the first year of the Sword & Shield era, as well as all of the eight standard Eeveelution Vs. as reprints. This GameStop-exclusive box will contain nine booster packs. It will retail for $69.99 and will be released on November 11th.

This product includes reprinted cards of the Eevee V SWSH Promo initially released in the first year of the Sword & Shield era, as well as all of the eight standard Eeveelution Vs. as reprints. This GameStop-exclusive box will contain nine booster packs. It will retail for $69.99 and will be released on November 11th. Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest Set Drop: Featuring booster packs, booster boxes, booster bundles, Elite Trainer Boxes, three-pack blisters, and single-pack blisters. Releasing November 11th.

Featuring booster packs, booster boxes, booster bundles, Elite Trainer Boxes, three-pack blisters, and single-pack blisters. Releasing November 11th. Giratina V, Rotom V, and Gallade V Tins: These $24.99 tins will feature five booster packs and one Pokémon-V exclusive to the tin featuring either Origin Forme Giratina, Rotom, or Gallade. Each of these are brand new SWSH Black Star Promos. Releasing Fall 2022.

These $24.99 tins will feature five booster packs and one Pokémon-V exclusive to the tin featuring either Origin Forme Giratina, Rotom, or Gallade. Each of these are brand new SWSH Black Star Promos. Releasing Fall 2022. Arceus VSTAR Ultra Premium Collection: This includes metal cards of the Arceus V and Arceus VSTAR from Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. It will also have fifteen Sword & Shield-era booster packs and will retail for $99.99. You can find this product in GameStop locations on December 16th.