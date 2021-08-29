Pokémon TCG – Evolving Skies Product Review: Elite Trainer Box #2

The latest Pokémon TCG expansion, Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, has hit shelves. One of the most anticipated sets in recent years, Evolving Skies adapts in part the Japanese sets Sky Stream, Towering Perfection, and the massive hit Eevee Heroes to English. I've hosted quite a few Evolving Skies openings right here on Bleeding Cool, but now it's time to look at each individual product and decide… is it worth buying? This time, we look at the Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies Elite Trainer Box: Leafeon, Umbreon, Jolteon, & Flareon edition.

The Good

For a breakdown of a very similar product, see my first review here. Just like with Battle Styles and Chilling Reign, Evolving Skies has two versions of their standard Elite Trainer Box. (I say "standard" here because the Pokémon Center briefly sold exclusive versions as well with modified artwork and additional packs. Those are no longer available.) I love that there are two versions because these give each Eeveelution the space to shine with this minimalist, beautiful design.

The product itself is great. Collectible sleeves and card dividers, a beautiful box with terrific foiling to store cards, and eight packs of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, which I personally feel is the best set of the year by a huge stretch.

The Bad

I won't go much into my opinion about the matte sleeves, which fog up the artwork. You can see my thoughts in the other Elite Trainer Box review, as the sleeves are of the same quality. The only thing I'd say here is that the other Elite Trainer Box has a more appealing design to me, but that isn't truly a bad thing. If I were just getting one, I'd get the other one… but let's be real. I'm a full-on card addict, baby boy. I'm getting those two, and hell, I'll probably dip back another time or two for more.

Is this Pokémon TCG product worth buying?

Yeah! Even though I prefer the balance of pink and blue of the other ETB, the autumn vibes here are beautiful and you just cannot go wrong opening pack of Evolving Skies. Best of luck on your pulls, fellow Pokémon TCG fans!