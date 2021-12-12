Pokémon TCG: Glaceon & Leafeon VSTAR Collections Get Release Dates

A major change has been announced for the Pokémon TCG in 2022 with the arrival of the VSTAR mechanic. This mechanic was announced as a new kind of Ultra Rare that will in many ways replace VMAX as the Pokémon TCG switches focus from Galar to Sinnoh for the year. This is a new kind of textured card that evolves from a Pokémon-V but unlike VMAX cards these do not depict the species in their Gigantamax of Dynamax forms. We know that the first set of the year, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, will include VSTARs featuring Charizard, Shaymin, Whimsicott, and Arceus. It will be released on February 25th, 2022 with pre-release happening the weekend of February 12th. Along with this release, it was also announced that Leafeon and Glaceon will get VSTARS in new promo boxes. Now, we can confirm official release dates from boxes that place these releases ahead of Brilliant Stars, which place Leafeon and Glaceon as the first official VSTARs to arrive in the English-language Pokémon TCG.

Both the Leafeon VSTAR Special Collection and the Glaceon VSTAR Special Collection will retail at $29.99 and will release on January 28th, 2022. The boxes are set to include a new Pokémon-V and VSTAR for their featured Eeveelution. Hopefully, this means that we will also see VSTARs for Flareon, Jolteon, Vaporeon, Umbreon, Espeon, and Sylveon before the Sword & Shield era ends, which is expected to happen in late 2022.

Here's how the Pokémon TCG describes the new mechanic:

Pokémon VSTAR evolve from Pokémon V. Each Pokémon VSTAR has a potent VSTAR Power, and each player can use only 1 VSTAR Power per game. VSTAR Powers come in two varieties, Abilities and attacks, and both can drastically alter the course of a battle. As you might expect, Pokémon VSTAR also have high HP and high-damage attacks to back up their VSTAR Powers. And like Pokémon V, you're rewarded with 2 Prize cards when they're Knocked Out. Let's take a closer look at a couple Pokémon VSTAR you can find in the Sword & Shield—Brilliant Stars expansion.