Pokémon TCG Has Dropped The 2023 Fall Collector's Chest Tin

The 2023 Fall Collector’s Chest Tin reprints the Paldean Starter Evolutions from #PokemonTCG Scarlet & Violet with a new holo pattern.

Article Summary New 2023 Fall Collector’s Chest Tin features holo reprints of Paldean starters.

The tin includes extras like a Pokémon coin, mini portfolio, and stickers.

Accompanying the tin release are Roaring Moon and Iron Valiant ex Boxes.

November TCG launches wrap up with the Miraidon ex League Battle Deck.

The final product that dropped in Pokémon TCG's massive release this past weekend is the Fall 2023 Collector's Chest Tin. Released on November 17, 2023, along with the Roaring Moon ex Box, Iron Valiant ex Box, and Miraidon ex League Battle Deck, this features three foil cards featuring Meowscarada, Skeledirge, and Quaquaval. These are reprint cards from the Scarlet & Violet base set with a new holo pattern. The pattern looks like a larger version of the starry foil seen in XY – Evolutions. The tin also includes a Pokémon coin, a mini portfolio, sticker sheets, and six booster packs. It retails for $29.99.

In addition to this news, here is the full slate of Pokémon TCG products that were released this month:

Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift full release (available November 3, 2023): This is the fourth main series Scarlet & Violet set.

This is the fourth main series Scarlet & Violet set. Roaring Moon ex Box (available November 17, 2023): Features Roaring Moon ex as an SV Black Star Promo, a jumbo version of Roaring Moon ex, a holographic card featuring Brute Bonnet and a Trainer, and four booster packs. It will retail for $21.99.

Features Roaring Moon ex as an SV Black Star Promo, a jumbo version of Roaring Moon ex, a holographic card featuring Brute Bonnet and a Trainer, and four booster packs. It will retail for $21.99. Iron Valiant ex Box (available November 17, 2023): Features Iron Valiant ex as an SV Black Star Promo, a jumbo version of Iron Valiant ex, a holographic card featuring Iron Moth and a Trainer, and four booster packs. It will retail for $21.99.

Features Iron Valiant ex as an SV Black Star Promo, a jumbo version of Iron Valiant ex, a holographic card featuring Iron Moth and a Trainer, and four booster packs. It will retail for $21.99. Miraidon ex League Battle Deck (available November 17, 2023): Reprints of Regieleki VMAX and Miraidon ex lead up the next ex League Battle Deck. This includes no Black Star Promos but rather three copies of Regileki V, two copies of Regileki VMAX, and two copies of Miraidon ex along with a ready-to-play deck of cards, six damage counter dice, one coin flip die, two coin condition markets, a deck box, an accessory box, and a strategy sheet. It will retail for $29.99.

