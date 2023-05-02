Pokémon TCG Japan: Clay Burst Preview: Fletchinder Illustration There was once a time when only final evolutions and breakout species like Pikachu & Eevee got Secret Rares. Pokémon TCG has changed that.

The next two sets of the Scarlet & Violet era are arriving on April 14th in Japan. The two sets, Snow Hazard and Clay Burst, will largely focus on the Treasures of Ruin Legendary group from the region of Paldea introduced in Scarlet & Violet. In this expansion, all four Treasures of Ruin (Chien-Pao, Ting-Lu, Chi-Yu, and Wo-Chien) will receive Pokémon ex. This set follows Pokémon TCG Japan's Scarlet ex and Violet ex and the subset Triplet Beat which were released in early 2023, kicking off the new Paldea-themed series block that will presumably run for the next three years. Snow Hazard and Clay Burst will merge with Triplet Beat as the basis for Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, the second English-language expansion set of the Generation Nine era, which will release on June 30, 2023. The Pokémon ex mechanic, the main mechanic of this new era, continues in Snow Hazard and Clay Burst, as does the layout of the Secret Rare section, which includes Illustration Rares, Special Illustration Rares, Full Art ex, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold cards. Today, let's take a look at another Illustration Rare revealed for Clay Burst.

This Illustration Rare features Fletchinder. Fletchinder is the evolution of Fletchling, who then evolves into Talonflame. In past eras of the Pokémon TCG, it would be without question Talonflame that gets the Secret Rare slot. Outside of Pikachu and Eevee, it was abundantly rare to see unevolved or middle-evolution Pokémon get this treatment over the ultimate evolution. The Scarlet & Violet era's Illustration Rares have changed that for the better, and I hope we never look back. This card, the first-ever Fletchinder Secret Rare, is illustrated by Atsushi Furusawa. Furusawa's first credit was in Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign. Recent standout cards by this artist include the Pikachu SV Black Star Promo set to appear in the Paldea Evolved Elite Trainer Box, Vaporeon VMAX Alt Art that was a SWSH Black Star Promo, and the Suicune V Special Illustration Rare from Crown Zenith.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.