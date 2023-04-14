Pokémon TCG Japan: Clay Burst Preview: Grafaiai Illustration Pokémon TCG Japan's Clay Burst features a Grafaiai Illustration Rare, giving this newly revealed Scarlet & Violet species the spotlight.

The next two sets of the Scarlet & Violet era are arriving on April 14th in Japan. The two sets, Snow Hazard and Clay Burst, will largely focus on the Treasures of Ruin Legendary group from the region of Paldea introduced in Scarlet & Violet. In this expansion, all four Treasures of Ruin (Chien-Pao, Ting-Lu, Chi-Yu, and Wo-Chien) will receive Pokémon ex. This set follows Pokémon TCG Japan's Scarlet ex and Violet ex and the subset Triplet Beat which were released in early 2023, kicking off the new Paldea-themed series block that will presumably run for the next three years. Snow Hazard and Clay Burst will merge with Triplet Beat as the basis for Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, the second English-language expansion set of the Generation Nine era, which will release on June 30, 2023. The Pokémon ex mechanic, the main mechanic of this new era, continues in Snow Hazard and Clay Burst, as does the layout of the Secret Rare section, which includes Illustration Rares, Special Illustration Rares, Full Art ex, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold cards. Today, let's take a look at another Illustration Rare revealed for the set, which features Grafaiai.

Grafaiai was one of the first species revealed for Scarlet & Violet. This Poison/Normal species evolves from Shroodle. Let's get to know it through its Dex entries:

The color of the poisonous saliva depends on what the Pokémon eats. Grafaiai covers its fingers in its saliva and draws patterns on trees in forests. Each Grafaiai paints its own individual pattern, and it will paint that same pattern over and over again throughout its life.

The first-ever Grafaiai Illustration Rare is drawn by Oswaldo KATO, who has become a fan favorite contributor since his debut in Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.