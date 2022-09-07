Pokémon TCG Japan: Incandescent Arcana Preview: Jynx CHR

One of the most highly anticipated Pokémon TCG sets arriving in Japan this year has now been revealed. Incandescent Arcana is set for release on September 2nd, 2022, in Japan. Unlike the direct previous Japanese set, the Origin Forme Giratina-themed Lost Abyss that brought back the Lost Zone mechanic, this set will include Character Rares and Radiant Pokémon. Leading this set is the unusual but exciting Alolan Vulpix VSTAR, which follows the fun trend of Pikachu and Eevee Ultra Rares, where it's the cute and iconic form that gets the feature rather than the highest evolution. This set, along with the following main series Japanese set Paradigm Trigger, which will focus on Lugia, will be the basis of the fourth and final English-language Sword & Shield set of 2022, which is expected to close out the era. Today, we continue our Incandescent Arcana previews with another Character Rare.

Surprise! We have a major Jynx feature in this set, which is very uncommon. Whether that be due to Jynx not being one of the more popular Kanto Pokémon or as a result of the Jynx character design controversy, I don't know. All of that aside, the infrequency of a major Jynx feature makes this Character Rare quite special. Artist HYOGONOSUKE illustrates Jynx in this beautiful card alongside its Trainer Will. The card is lit with the warm glow of golden hour, creating a unique and pastoral scene.

This card is a Secret Rare in Incandescent Arcana and will likely be in the Trainer Gallery of Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Incandescent Arcana cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.