Pokémon TCG Japan: Incandescent Arcana Preview: Mawile CSR

One of the most highly anticipated Pokémon TCG sets arriving in Japan this year has now been revealed. Incandescent Arcana is set for release on September 2nd, 2022, in Japan. Unlike the direct previous Japanese set, the Origin Forme Giratina-themed Lost Abyss that brought back the Lost Zone mechanic, this set will include Character Rares and Radiant Pokémon. Leading this set is the unusual but exciting Alolan Vulpix VSTAR, which follows the fun trend of Pikachu and Eevee Ultra Rares, where it's the cute and iconic form that gets the feature rather than the highest evolution. This set, along with the following main series Japanese set Paradigm Trigger, which will focus on Lugia, will be the basis of the fourth and final English-language Sword & Shield set of 2022, which is expected to close out the era. Today, we continue our Incandescent Arcana previews with a Character Super Rare.

Mawile gets multiple major features in Incandescent Arcana, including three Secret Rares. The main set comes with Mawile V and Mawile VSTAR. The Secret Rare portion of the set has the Mawile V Character Super Rare and Mawile V Full Art above as well as a Mawile VSTAR Rainbow Rare. (Note that Japanese sets do not have a Trainer Gallery and consider Character Rares and Full Arts to be Secret Rares.)

Artist saino misaki contributes this beautiful piece of art to the Mawile Character Super Rare, which pictures this underrated Pokémon with its trainer Bede. The Full Art V pictured to the right is also solid, with art coming from illustrator takuyoa.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Incandescent Arcana cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.