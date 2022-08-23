Pokémon TCG Japan: Incandescent Arcana Preview: Radiant Tsareena

One of the most highly anticipated Pokémon TCG sets arriving in Japan this year has now been revealed. Incandescent Arcana is set for release on September 2nd, 2022, in Japan. Unlike the direct previous Japanese set, the Origin Forme Giratina-themed Lost Abyss that brought back the Lost Zone mechanic, this set will include Character Rares and Radiant Pokémon. Leading this set is the unusual but exciting Alolan Vulpix VSTAR, which follows the fun trend of Pikachu and Eevee Ultra Rares, where it's the cute and iconic form that gets the feature rather than the highest evolution. This set, along with the following main series Japanese set Paradigm Trigger, which will focus on Lugia, will be the basis of the fourth and final English-language Sword & Shield set of 2022, which is expected to close out the era. Today, we continue our Incandescent Arcana previews with another Radiant Pokémon.

Tsareena is the set's next Radiant to be revealed! While I am partial to Radiant Jirachi as a major fan of the grouping I like to call the "cute Mythicals" (Mew, Celebi, Jirachi, Victini, Meloetta, Shaymin, and so on), I do appreciate that Radiant Tsareena has a fully drawn background rather than the color swirl we started seeing for this card type more frequently in the earlier sets. Artist Kagemaru Himeno is responsible for this sassy (tsassy?) Tsareena, which is depicted in its Shiny form on a bed of flowers. Something tells me that Radiants will run for the rest of the year and will then be retired in time for Scarlet & Violet base to launch in 2023, so let's appreciate these while they're coming!

