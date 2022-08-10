Pokémon TCG Japan: Incandescent Arcana Preview: Reshiram V

One of the most highly anticipated Pokémon TCG sets arriving in Japan this year has now been revealed. Incandescent Arcana is set for release on September 2nd, 2022 in Japan. Unlike the direct previous Japanese set, the Origin Forme Giratina-themed Lost Abyss that brought back the Lost Zone mechanic, this set will include Character Rares and Radiant Pokémon. Leading this set is the unusual but exciting Alolan Vulpix VSTAR which follows the fun trend of Pikachu and Eevee Ultra Rares where it's the cute and iconic form that gets the feature rather than the highest evolution. This set, along with the following main series Japanese set Paradigm Trigger which will focus on Lugia, will be the basis of the fourth and final English-language Sword & Shield set of 2022, which is expected to close out the era. Today, we continue our Incandescent Arcana previews with an Ultra Rare card that I'm particularly excited to see.

Reshiram is one of my favorite Dragon-type Legendary Pokémon, and I certainly missed its presence in the Dragon-themed Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies. The Fire/Dragon-type Unova monster gets a Pokémon-V in Incandescent Arcana, which means that it will certainly get a Full Art and perhaps, even if we are lucky, an Alternate Art. Illustrated by N-DESIGN Inc., Reshiram V blazes with a swirl of red-hot flames that contrasts beautifully with the blue and green moonlit sky behind it that hints strongly at an aurora borealis. Perhaps an Amaura is nearby? I can't wait to see the rest of the Reshiram cards in this set when we move toward the Secret Rare reveals.

