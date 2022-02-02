Pokémon TCG Japan Launches Exclusive Glaceon & Leafeon Merch

The Japanese branch of The Pokémon Center has launched a new wave of Pokémon TCG merch featuring two Eeveelutions: Glaceon and Leafeon. Attentive collectors will note that these are coming out at the same time as the Glaceon and Leafeon VUNION promo cards, which is no coincidence. While the United States has already gotten the two VUNION Special Collection boxes which include those two promos, Japan receives them Friday along with these tie-in items. Let's take a look at what is being offered.

Glaceon Sleeves: 792 yen

Leafeon Sleeves: 792 yen

Glaceon and Leafeon Double Deck Box: 1527 yen

Along with these, Pokémon TCG collectors can also purchase a Coin Album for 1500 yen.

Seeing the official Japanese merch does make me yearn for more frequent Pokémon Center drops here in the United States. Generally, we will see the release of a few set of sleeves per year, which has become a bit of a bummer due to the foggy matte texture used for sleeves since the beginning of 2021, which clouds the card artwork. Japan, on the other hand, has a wave of merch per major release. We saw two waves of merch with multiple sleeves released in December 2021's VMAX Climax high-class set, another in January 2022 for Star Birth, and of course this one for the Leafeon and Glaceon VSTAR Collections coming to Japan. We will likely see yet another February 2022 merch drop in time for Japan's next special set, Battle Legion.

My Pokémon TCG hope for 2022 is that we begin to see the Japanese merch adapted for international audiences and please, for the love of all the artists working hard on this beautiful hobby, to make it so we can actually see and appreciate the art when we put the cards into American sleeves. That'd be a terrific start.