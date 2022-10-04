Pokémon TCG Japan: Paradigm Trigger Preview: Keldeo

Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed the pack art and cards for Paradigm Trigger, the final main series set of the Sword & Shield era. Paradigm Trigger is set for release on October 21st, 2022, in Japan. So far, we can confirm that this set focuses primarily on Lugia and contains a Lugia VSTAR, with the Galarian Legendaries Regidrago and Regieleki also appearing on the pack art. Regidrago will receive a VSTAR, while Regieleki will appear on a VMAX. In addition to the main set, there will also be promo packs given out with booster boxes that contain more cards, including a Lugia VSTAR with different art. This set, along with the direct previous Japanese set Incandescent Arcana which focused on Alolan Vulpix, will be the basis of the fourth and final English-language Sword & Shield set of 2022, which is expected to close out the era for international audiences. Today, we continue our Paradigm Trigger previews with some more standard cards from the set.

Here we have Keldeo and Stunfisk. Keldeo ties into this set's small focus on the Swords of Justice trio, which we spotlighted in a previous preview piece. This card comes courtesy of artist Atsushi Furusawa, who illustrates this Pokémon taking a stroll through a beautifully rendered, grassy cliff. I like the dichotomy between the realistically rendered background and the more cartoony Keldeo. Then, the Stunfisk by Shinji Kanda brings a surreal vibe with intense, colored pencil-style rendering that works to take what could be a visually bland Pokémon and gives it a beautiful Pokémon card.

