Pokémon TCG Japan: Paradigm Trigger Preview: Trainers

Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed the pack art and cards for Paradigm Trigger, the final main series set of the Sword & Shield era. Paradigm Trigger is set for release on October 21st, 2022, in Japan. So far, we can confirm that this set focuses primarily on Lugia and contains a Lugia VSTAR, with the Galarian Legendaries Regidrago and Regieleki also appearing on the pack art. Regidrago will receive a VSTAR, while Regieleki will appear on a VMAX. In addition to the main set, there will also be promo packs given out with booster boxes that contain more cards, including a Lugia VSTAR with different art. This set, along with the direct previous Japanese set Incandescent Arcana which focused on Alolan Vulpix, will be the basis of the fourth and final English-language Sword & Shield set of 2022, which is expected to close out the era for international audiences. Today, we continue our Paradigm Trigger previews by checking out the set's Full Art Trainer Supporters.

The Full Art Trainer Supporter cards of Paradigm Trigger include:

Candice, the Gym Leader of Snowpoint Gym who specializes in Ice-type Pokémon gets a strong card with a snowy background.

Worker is a Trainer Class of Pokémon Trainers that you can battle in the game since Generation III. It was the Sword & Shield games that introduced the female Worker seen on this card.

Brandon is the Pyramid King and Frontier Brain at the Battle Pyramid.

Lance is the Dragon-type Trainer that is a member of the original Indigo Elite Four.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Paradigm Trigger cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.