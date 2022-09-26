Pokémon TCG Japan: Paradigm Trigger Preview: Unown VSTAR

Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed the pack art and cards for Paradigm Trigger, the final main series set of the Sword & Shield era. Paradigm Trigger is set for release on October 21st, 2022, in Japan. So far, we can confirm that this set focuses primarily on Lugia and contains a Lugia VSTAR, with the Galarian Legendaries Regidrago and Regieleki also appearing on the pack art. Regidrago will receive a VSTAR, while Regieleki will appear on a VMAX. In addition to the main set, there will also be promo packs given out with booster boxes that contain more cards, including a Lugia VSTAR with different art. This set, along with the direct previous Japanese set Incandescent Arcana which focused on Alolan Vulpix, will be the basis of the fourth and final English-language Sword & Shield set of 2022, which is expected to close out the era for international audiences. Today, we continue our Paradigm Trigger previews by checking out another VSTAR from the set.

Unown VSTAR features a beautiful and dynamic VSTAR by PLANETA Mochizuki. I love how this VSTAR features multiple Unown, unlike the Unown V, showing the various letter-based shapes that this rare Johto Pokémon can appear as. Now, I want to just take a moment to really appreciate the art here, because we are approaching the final few VSTARs that we will see. We'll get more VSTARs and even Alternate Art VSTARs in Japan's special high-class set of the year, VSTAR Universe, but it is expected that the return of the Pokémon-ex in the upcoming Scarlet & Violet era will replace Vs. and VSTARs.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Paradigm Trigger cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.