Pokémon TCG Japan Previews Ex Starter Decks: Tera Greedent Ex

The other Tera Pokémon ex card featured in the Secret ex Starter Decks coming to Pokémon TCG Japan this summer is revealed as Greedent.

A wave of Pokémon TCG ex Starter Decks are coming to Japan on July 7th, 2023. The ex Starter Decks will go for 550 yen and have not yet been revealed for English-language release. The ex Starter Decks will include Decidueye ex, Clefable ex, Greninja ex, Vicitni ex, Houndoom ex, Melmetal ex, Miraidon ex, and Koraidon ex, along with two special, secret decks. The Pokémon ex mechanic, the main mechanic of this new era, continues in these decks. The cards from these decks will combine with the next Japanese expansion, the Tera Charizard-themed Obsidian Flames, to make up Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames, which will be our English-language Pokémon TCG set for August 2022. These previews are our first look at cards that will be in Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames. Today, let's take a look at the other Tera Pokémon ex featured in one of the two Secret Decks from the ex Starter Decks release.

Yesterday, we showed off the Dragon-type Tera Dragonite ex, which leads up the first Secret Deck. Now, we reveal that a Normal-type Tera Greedent ex will be featured in the other. This is going to make the hunt for the Secret Decks quite imbalanced. No hate at all to Greedent, who I quite like, but Dragonite is the clear choice here. Not only is Dragonite more popular in general, but it is also a Kanto Pokémon, and if we have learned anything from watching the behavior of Alternate Arts and Illustration Rares in the secondary market, it's that the fans still absolutely adore Kanto.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

