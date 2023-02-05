Pokémon TCG Japan: Scarlet Ex Preview: Great Tusk & Oinkologne Scarlet ex, one of the two first sets from Pokémon TCG Japan's Scarlet & Violet era, features Full Art cards of Great Tusk & Oinkologne.

It's time for a new era. Pokémon TCG Japan have released two sets that kick off Generation Nine and bring Paldean Pokémon and Trainers to the Pokémon TCG for the first time. These two sister sets are Scarlet ex and Violet ex. These sets and as well as three 60-card Starter Set ex decks will be the basis of the English-language set Scarlet & Violet base coming out internationally on March 31, 2023. Starting with these sets, English-language versions of the sets will now more closely mirror Japanese expansions, using silver borders and set codes instead of set symbols. Scarlet ex and Violet ex also sees the return of the original lowercase ex card type as well as the debut of the Terastal ex card type that will replace Vs and VMAX as Ultra Rares. We also now know that Illustrator Rares and Special Illustration Rares, a card type that debuted in Crown Zenith, will return with this set, with ex cards being the mechanic we'll see depicted. Today, we take a look at another pair of Full Arts from Scarlet ex.

Here we have Great Tusk and Oinkologne getting Full Arts from 5ban Graphics and aky CG Works, respectively. Great Tusk is a Paradox Pokémon who is a distant relative of Donphan. The future counterpart of Donphan is Iron Treads, who gets a Full Art and Special Illustration Rare in Violet ex. Great Tusk also gets a Special Illustration Rare in Scarlet ex. Oinkologne is just getting a Full Art in this set. This species evolves from Lechonk and gets a different appearance in its Male version and Female version. The Oinkologne Male is more colorful, while the Oinkologne Female has brown tones with an aesthetic on her face that looks like make-up.

