Pokémon TCG Japan: Scarlet Ex Preview: Koraidon Special Art Rare Pokémon TCG Japan: Scarlet ex includes Koraidon Special Art Rare which is likely to appear in the English Scarlet & Violet as a chase card.

It's time for a new era. Pokémon TCG Japan has released two sets that kick off Generation Nine and bring Paldean Pokémon and Trainers to the Pokémon TCG for the first time. These two sister sets are Scarlet ex and Violet ex. These sets and as well as three 60-card Starter Set ex decks will be the basis of the English-language set Scarlet & Violet base coming out internationally on March 31, 2023. Starting with these sets, English-language versions of the sets will now more closely mirror Japanese expansions, using silver borders and set codes instead of set symbols. Scarlet ex and Violet ex also see the return of the original lowercase ex card type as well as the debut of the Terastal ex card type that will replace Vs and VMAX as Ultra Rares. We also now know that Illustrator Rares and Special Illustrator Rares, a card type that debuted in Crown Zenith, will return with this set, with ex cards being the mechanic we'll see depicted. Today, we take a look at a Special Art Rare (called Special Illustrator Rare in English) featured in Scarlet ex.

Koraidon features on this Special Art Rare, which is likely to be one of the very top pulls of Scarlet & Violet in English. This card features Koraidon chillin' in the jungle as a Dedenne scampers by. The artwork is done by Ryota Murayama, who uses a lush style with highly rendered colors, giving the impression that Koraidon is standing in an area of the jungle where light is breaking through the trees above. Murayama also contributes a Cyclizar holo in Violet ex and a Meowscarada in Starter Set Sprigatito and Lucario ex.

