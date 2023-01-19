Pokémon TCG Japan: Scarlet & Violet Ex Preview: Charcadet Line Pokémon TCG Japan: Scarlet ex will feature the Pokémon that's a piece of burnt charcoal that has come to life, Charcadet, for the first time.

It's time for a new era. Pokémon TCG Japan will release two sets on January 20, 2023, that will kick off Generation Nine and bring Pokémon and Trainers to the Pokémon TCG. These two sister sets are Scarlet ex and Violet ex. These sets and as well as three 60-card Starter Set ex decks will be the basis of the English-language set Scarlet & Violet base coming out internationally on March 31, 2023. The news hit when it was revealed that the English-language version of the sets will now more closely mirror Japanese sets, using silver borders and set codes instead of set symbols. This set also sees the return of the original lowercase ex card type as well as the debut of the Terastal ex card type that will replace Vs and VMAX as Ultra Rares. We also now know that Art Rares and Special Art Rares, a card type that debuted in Crown Zenith, will return with this set, with ex cards being the mechanic we'll see on SARs. Today, let's take a look at a new species getting their first cards in the Scarlet & Violet era.

Charcadet is a new Fire-type Pokémon from the Paldea region. Charcadet can evolve into either Armarogue when exposed to Auspicious Armor or Ceruledge when exposed to Malicious Armor. Charcadet gets two cards in Scarlet ex, with the one on the left by Souichirou Gunjima and the one on the right, where it looks like it is doing a flaming Kamehameha, by nagimiso. Armarogue is the Charcadet evolution that gets the spotlight in this set with a holo-rare by AKIRA EGAWA, bringing that painterly, highly detailed artwork that has become a favorite among fans. Let's get to know these two Pokémon more with their Dex entries. Charcadet's reads:

Burnt charcoal came to life and became a Pokémon. Possessing a fiery fighting spirit, Charcadet will battle even tough opponents. Its firepower increases when it fights, reaching over 1,800 degrees Fahrenheit. It likes berries that are rich in fat.

Armarogue's reads:

Armarouge evolved through the use of a set of armor that belonged to a distinguished warrior. This Pokémon is incredibly loyal. This Pokémon clads itself in armor that has been fortified by psychic and fire energy, and it shoots blazing fireballs.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of VSTAR Universe cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.