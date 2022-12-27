Pokémon TCG Japan: Scarlet & Violet Ex Preview: Jacq

It's time for a new era. Pokémon TCG Japan will release two sets on January 20, 2023, that will kick off Generation Nine and bring Pokémon and Trainers to the Pokémon TCG. These two sister sets are Scarlet ex and Violet ex. These sets and as well as three 60-card Starter Set ex decks will be the basis of the English-language set Scarlet & Violet base coming out internationally on March 31, 2023. News hit when it was revealed that the English-language version of the sets will now more closely mirror Japanese sets, using silver borders and set codes instead of set symbols. This set also sees the return of the original lowcase ex card type as well as the debut of the Terastal ex card type that will replace Vs and VMAX as Ultra Rares. We have not yet seen how the Full Arts and Secret Rares of the Scarlet & Violet era will appear. Today, let's take a look at a new Trainer from Paldea appearing in the Pokémon TCG for the first time.

Jacq debuted in Pokémon Scarlet as a biology teacher at Naranja Academy and in Violet as a biology teacher at Uva Academy. Jacq is known for appearing in a video with Pokémon GO's Professor Willow about studying Gimmighoul, the first Paldean species that was teased in Niantic's mobile game. Jacq is known for using species in battle, including Arcanine, Lurantis, Swalot, Mudsdale, Slowbro, and Farigiraf.

Jacq's first card is illustrated by GIDORA, who began contributing to the hobby in Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars with standout cards, including Boltund V Character Super Rare from Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, Charizard Character Rare from Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, and the Raihan Special Art Rare from the upcoming Crown Zenith.

