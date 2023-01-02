Pokémon TCG Japan: Scarlet & Violet Ex Preview: Professor Sada

It's time for a new era. Pokémon TCG Japan will release two sets on January 20, 2023, that will kick off Generation Nine and bring Pokémon and Trainers to the Pokémon TCG. These two sister sets are Scarlet ex and Violet ex. These sets and as well as three 60-card Starter Set ex decks will be the basis of the English-language set Scarlet & Violet base coming out internationally on March 31, 2023. The news hit when it was revealed that the English-language version of the sets will now more closely mirror Japanese sets, using silver borders and set codes instead of set symbols. This set also sees the return of the original lowercase ex card type as well as the debut of the Terastal ex card type that will replace Vs and VMAX as Ultra Rares. We have not yet seen how the Full Arts and Secret Rares of the Scarlet & Violet era will appear. Today, let's take a look at the new Trainer from Paldea making her debut in this set.

We get two Professor's Research cards in these twin Scarlet ex and Violet ex sets, with Violet ex featuring Professor Turo and Scarlet ex featuring Professor Sada, both illustrated by kirisAki.

Professor Sada is the Pokémon Professor of Scarlet, with Turo being her Violet counterpart. Sada, like Turo, is credited in Scarlet, discovered the Terastal phenomenon in the Great Crater of Paldea, and goes on to be involved in quite an interesting AI plot in the games. In battle, Sada uses Slither Wing, Scream Tail, Brute Bonnet, Flutter Mane, Sandy Shocks, and Roaring Moon. Later, she uses a Lv.72 Koraidon.

Artist kirisAki has been contributing to the hobby since the iconic Black & White – Legendary Treasures set. Memorable cards from kirisAki include multiple Radiant Collection cards from Black & White – Legendary Treasures, Flareon ex from the Radiant Collection of Generations, Pheromosa & Buzzwole GX Alternate Art from Sun & Moon – Unbroken Bonds, the iconic chase card Rosa Full Art from Sun & Moon – Cosmic Eclipse, and many more Full Art Trainer chase cards from the Sword & Shield era including Marnie, Oleana, Beauty, Skyla, Peonia, Raihan, Roseanne's Backup, Irida, and more.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of VSTAR Universe cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.