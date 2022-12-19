Pokémon TCG Japan: Scarlet & Violet Ex Preview: Sprigatito

It's time for a new era. Pokémon TCG Japan will release two sets on January 20, 2023, that will kick off Generation Nine and bring Pokémon and Trainers to the Pokémon TCG. These two sister sets are Scarlet ex and Violet ex. These sets and as well as three 60-card Starter Set ex decks will be the basis of the English-language set Scarlet & Violet base coming out internationally on March 31, 2023. News hit when it was revealed that the English-language version of the sets will now more closely mirror Japanese sets, using silver borders and set codes instead of set symbols. This set also sees the return of the original lowcase ex card type as well as the debut of the Terastal ex card type that will replace Vs. and VMAX as Ultra Rares. We have not yet seen how the Full Arts and Secret Rares of the Scarlet & Violet era will appear. Today, let's take a look at a card featuring my personal favorite Starter Pokémon from Paldea… and perhaps ever.

The Grass-type Starter Pokémon Sprigatito debuts in this card which shows its cheery, cute design. Sprigatito is one of three Paldean Starters, including the Water-type Quaxly and the Fire-type Fuecoco. Sprigatito evolves into Floragato who then evolves into the final stage of Meowscarada, who becomes a Grass/Dark-type Pokémon. Sprigatito's Dex entries reads:

Its fluffy fur is similar in composition to plants. This Pokémon frequently washes its face to keep it from drying out. The sweet scent its body gives off mesmerizes those around it. The scent grows stronger when this Pokémon is in the sun.

This card is illustrated by Saya Tsuruta who has been contributing to the TCG since Diamond & Pearl – Secret Wonders. Tsuruta's recent notable cards include Shining Magikarp from XY Black Star Promos, Shiny Gible and Shiny Zorua from Hidden Fates, the Pikachu card where it reacts to Mimikyu from SM Black Star Promos, Shiny Sobble from Shining Fates, and Blissey V Alternate Art from Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of VSTAR Universe cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.