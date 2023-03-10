Pokémon TCG Japan: Scarlet & Violet Ex Preview: Toxicroak Ex The Sinnoh species Croagunk and its evolution Toxicroak can now be found in packs of Pokémon TCG Japan's new set, Scarlet ex.

It's time for a new era. Pokémon TCG Japan has released two sets that kick off Generation Nine and bring Paldean Pokémon and Trainers to the Pokémon TCG for the first time. These two sister sets are Scarlet ex and Violet ex. These sets and as well as three 60-card Starter Set ex decks will be the basis of the English-language set Scarlet & Violet base coming out internationally on March 31, 2023. Starting with these sets, English-language versions of the sets will now more closely mirror Japanese expansions, using silver borders and set codes instead of set symbols. Scarlet ex and Violet ex also see the return of the original lowercase ex card type as well as the debut of the Terastal ex card type that will replace Vs and VMAX as Ultra Rares. We also now know that Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rares, a card type that debuted in Crown Zenith, will return with this set, with ex cards being the mechanic we'll see depicted. Today, we take a look at some more cards from Scarlet ex.

The Sinnoh species Croagunk is featured on a common card by Shiburingaru, who depicts this Pokémon delivering a poisonous punch as purple gunk splashes out. Croagunk is a dual Poison/Fighting-type, and Poison-types are often depicted as Dark-types in the TCG much the same way that Ground-types and Rock-types are pulled into the Fighting-type umbrella. Croagunk evolves into Toxicroak, which gets an ex in this set by artist Nisota Niso. Niso is new to the Pokémon TCG as of Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. You may recognize their artwork from the Orbeetle V Character Super Rare from Sword & Shield – Lost Origin or the Zeraora VMAX from Crown Zenith.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.